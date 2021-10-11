First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.
The Centre for Analytics & Behavioural Change (CABC) at the University of Cape Town used a set of keywords to gather data about the overall vaccine conversation on social media from mid-June to mid-August this year in SA, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria and Tanzania.
The key findings included that accounts with fewer than 1,000 followers authored about two-thirds of the posts containing anti-vaccination hashtags and that the pro-vaccine narrative is driven mainly by scientists, influencers, journalists, business, government and its institutions.
The keywords used were drawn from published reports about social media conversations about vaccines by Unicef South Africa, the African Infodemic Response Alliance (a WHO-hosted network), the Health Systems Trust and social listening reports published by the Risk Communication and Community Engagement SA National Department of Health working group.
The results of the keyword search were geo-filtered to locate their origins in one of the six countries.
The CABC is hoping that the six key segments, their social profiles and their underlying belief structures can be used to pinpoint the “sweet spots” for strategic interventions as each of the six countries in the report grapples with its own vaccination challenges.
Here are the six segments identified in the research study, with the percentage of conversation that each enjoys in the overall vaccination conversation: vaccine hesitant (35.3%), fringe conspiracy theorists (21.4%), vaccine sceptics (20.3%), vaccine neutral (10.3%), vaccine advocates (8%) and vaccine enthusiastic (4.8%).
The CABC also analysed groups of hashtags used to disseminate both pro- and anti-vaccine content on social media platforms. The geo-located data collected from the keyword search and the hashtag analysis were used to frame the conversations into six segments.
The social media posts used for the data set were then affirmed by a crowd-sourcing process in which a group of people were used as a sounding board to ensure that the posts were correctly interpreted, analysed and placed in the correct categories. This crowd-sourcing process was then further verified by random sampling.
The Vaccine Trust Spectrum was built by putting the crowd-verified posts through the CABC’s analytics platform. This process enabled the CABC to identify subnarratives within the greater vaccine conversation and to differentiate positive, negative and neutral sentiment towards the Covid-19 vaccine.
After exhaustive quality control checks, account lists were generated for each segment, enabling the CABC to report on the overall activity of these accounts in an anonymised, aggregated form.
These are the main findings of the CABC report on vaccine conversations in the six sub-Saharan countries (South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria and Tanzania):
