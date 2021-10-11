Annick Girardin, France’s maritime minister, called on the U.K. to abide by an already-signed agreement and said its demand to track small fishing boats wasn’t in line with that accord.
The issue of post-Brexit fishing rights has emerged as a flashpoint in the difficult relationship between London and Paris.
“This joint statement is an important step,” Girardin said. “We will unveil European and French answers to British proposals during the second part of October, which may include retaliatory measures.”
