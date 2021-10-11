World

France Gets EU Countries’ Backing to Warn U.K. in Fishing Row

By Bloomberg 11 October 2021
Caption
Fishermen work to sort fish from their boat 'About Time' in the English Channel from the Port of Newhaven in Newhaven, U.K.

(Bloomberg) -- France said it received the backing of Germany and nine other European Union members in its dispute with the U.K. over fishing rights, and highlighted the possibility of countermeasures. 

By Francois de Beaupuy

Britain’s response to requests for more fishing licenses is “incomplete,” according to a joint statement published by the French government on Monday.

Annick Girardin, France’s maritime minister, called on the U.K. to abide by an already-signed agreement and said its demand to track small fishing boats wasn’t in line with that accord.

The issue of post-Brexit fishing rights has emerged as a flashpoint in the difficult relationship between London and Paris.

“This joint statement is an important step,” Girardin said. “We will unveil European and French answers to British proposals during the second part of October, which may include retaliatory measures.”

