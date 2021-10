NAIROBI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's national army launched a ground offensive against rebellious Tigrayan forces on Monday, a spokesperson for the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front(TPLF), said.

Reuters Follow Save More

Getachew Reda told Reuters by phone that the army, alongside special forces of the northern Amhara region, had launched the offensive on Monday morning.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokesperson, from the Amhara regional government or from military spokespeople on the matter. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Gareth Jones)