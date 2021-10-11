World

Amazon Softens Return-to-Office Policy, Says Remote Work Is Fine

By Bloomberg 11 October 2021
Caption
Amazon.com Inc. spheres stand at the company's headquarters in Seattle.

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. will let company managers decide when corporate employees need to return to the office -- if at all -- shifting its earlier stance that workers should resume working from offices in January.

Bloomberg

By Spencer Soper

Word Count: 248
“We’re intentionally not prescribing how many days or which days — this is for directors to determine with their senior leaders and teams,” Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in an email to employees. “The decisions should be guided by what will be most effective for our customers; and not surprisingly, we will all continue to be evaluated by how we deliver for customers, regardless of where the work is performed.”

Like many companies, Amazon has adjusted its return-to-work plans amid a surge in the Covid-19 delta variant. A few months ago, the company wanted corporate employees back in early September. Two months ago, that timing was pushed back to early January. Previously, the company also encouraged staff to head to the office at least three days a week.

The pandemic has forced companies to rethink their policies around where people work, and Amazon is the latest to suggest it is open to more work being permanently performed remotely.

The company employs more than 75,000 people in the Seattle area, most of whom work in the corporate headquarters complex and in nearby Bellevue. The company also has major offices in the San Francisco Bay area, New York City, Boston, the Los Angeles area and the site of its new campus under construction near Washington.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

