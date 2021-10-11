Like many companies, Amazon has adjusted its return-to-work plans amid a surge in the Covid-19 delta variant. A few months ago, the company wanted corporate employees back in early September. Two months ago, that timing was pushed back to early January. Previously, the company also encouraged staff to head to the office at least three days a week.

The pandemic has forced companies to rethink their policies around where people work, and Amazon is the latest to suggest it is open to more work being permanently performed remotely.

The company employs more than 75,000 people in the Seattle area, most of whom work in the corporate headquarters complex and in nearby Bellevue. The company also has major offices in the San Francisco Bay area, New York City, Boston, the Los Angeles area and the site of its new campus under construction near Washington.

