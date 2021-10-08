World

Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, says president

By Reuters 8 October 2021
Caption
People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, manufactured by Chengdu Aerospace Corp., a unit of Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC), fly during an aerobatics display during the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014.

TAIPEI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, but will do whatever it takes to defend its freedom, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, amid a rise in tensions with China that has sparked alarm around the world.

Reuters

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft flew into its air defence zone over a four-day period beginning last Friday, though those missions have since ended.

Taiwan has complained for more than a year of such activities, which it views as “grey zone warfare”, designed to wear out Taiwan’s armed forces and test their ability to respond.

“Taiwan does not seek military confrontation,” Tsai told a security forum in Taipei.

“It hopes for a peaceful, stable, predictable and mutually-beneficial coexistence with its neighbours. But Taiwan will also do whatever it takes to defend its freedom and democratic way of life.”

China says it is acting to protect its security and sovereignty, and has blamed the United States, Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier, for the current tensions.

Tsai said that prosperity in the Indo-Pacific needs a peaceful, stable and transparent environment and there are many opportunities in the region.

“But this also brings new tensions and systemic contradictions that could have a devastating effect on international security and the global economy if they are not handled carefully.”

Taiwan will work together with other regional countries to ensure stability, she added.

“Taiwan is fully committed to collaborating with regional players to prevent armed conflict in the East China, South China Seas and in the Taiwan Strait.”

Taiwan has been seeking the support of other democracies as the stand-off with China worsens, and is this week playing host to four French senators and former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, though he is visiting in a personal capacity.

Abbott, speaking at the same forum, condemned China for its aggressive actions, aimed not only as his country but also Taiwan.

“Its relative power might have peaked with its population aging, its economy slowing and its finances creaking. It is quite possible that Beijing could lash out disastrously quite soon,” he said.

Abbott added that he did not believe the United States could sit by and watch China “swallow up” Taiwan.

“I don’t believe Australia should be indifferent to the fate of a fellow democracy of almost 25 million people.” (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Michael Perry)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

R1.88m from Digital Vibes deal funnelled to May Mkhize’s farm loan — family’s ‘cut’ climbs to R8.7m

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

LEST WE FORGET

ANC fails to stop the corruption train – 32 major scandals, four in 2021 alone

Ferial Haffajee
5 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

The Screen

Zapiro
11 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ARCH!

Outpouring of love and well-wishes as Desmond Tutu turns 90
Victoria O’Regan 6 hours ago
4 mins

"A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong gives it a superficial appearance of being right and raises at first a formidable outcry in defence of custom. But the tumult soon subsides. Time makes more converts than reason." ~ Thomas Paine

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Everybody wants to rule the world: The manifold factors that determine SA voters’ choices

Marianne Merten 6 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED: COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa claims South Africa has managed the pandemic, but I beg to differ

Raymond Suttner
5 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Father Desmond, Dean Desmond, Bishop Tutu, Arch, Archbishop Desmond, Arch Emeritus — Tata: The man who confronts evil

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
7 hours ago
4 mins

GLOBAL HEATING

World Bank says climate-smart infrastructure investments could ‘deliver benefits’ to South Africa worth R10-trillion

Ethan van Diemen
6 hours ago
7 mins

ASSESSING THE ASSESSORS

Lack of criteria for Bench appointments a ‘fundamental failure’ in Judicial Service Commission interview process

Ufrieda Ho
5 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved