I have a picture for you! 3 October – 10 October 2021

By Daily Maverick 8 October 2021
Caption
Zebras at Chamonix, Franschhoek.

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Daily Maverick

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If you’re picture’s not published, please keeping sending them in!

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

SCORPIO

R1.88m from Digital Vibes deal funnelled to May Mkhize’s farm loan — family’s ‘cut’ climbs to R8.7m

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

NEWSFLASH

Gupta acolyte Ronica Ragavan granted R10,000 bail in fraud case

Victoria O’Regan
4 hours ago
2 mins

Maverick Citizen: Coronavirus

UK will accept South African digital vaccine passport, health minister announces

Estelle Ellis
9 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

LEST WE FORGET

ANC fails to stop the corruption train – 32 major scandals, four in 2021 alone
Ferial Haffajee 20 hours ago
5 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS: RISING UP

Out with the old: Meet the young ward candidates ready to rattle the status quo

Rebecca Pitt 3 hours ago
6 mins

SEEKING RELIABILITY

Joburg mayor lauds signing of power purchase agreement as means of addressing city’s electricity woes

Michelle Banda
4 hours ago
2 mins

COAL HARD FACTS

Solar-powered house in Soweto shines a light on an obvious solution to electricity woes

Julia Evans
3 hours ago
9 mins

SCHOOLING: QUICK TAKE

What you need to know about the 2021 matric exams 

Karabo Mafolo
2 hours ago
2 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS: CAMPAIGN FLASH

ANC’s Cameron Dugmore: ‘The party has learnt from its shortcomings and will expose the DA in Western Cape’

Suné Payne
2 hours ago
3 mins

