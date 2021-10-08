Newsdeck

Blast hits mosque in northeastern Afghanistan, killing worshippers

By Reuters 8 October 2021
Caption
Taliban members stop people rushing to pass to Pakistan from the Afghanistan border on Sept. 25. Photographer: Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing and wounding many people, Taliban officials said.

Reuters

Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority Shi’ite Muslim community.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. The blast followed several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by the Sunni Muslim militants of Islamic State.

One Taliban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 28 people had been killed and dozens more wounded in Friday’s blast.

The attacks have underscored security challenges for the Taliban, which took over the country in August and have since carried out operations against Islamic State cells in Kabul.

“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots … as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. (Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Andrew Heavens)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

R1.88m from Digital Vibes deal funnelled to May Mkhize’s farm loan — family’s ‘cut’ climbs to R8.7m

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

Maverick Citizen: Coronavirus

UK will accept South African digital vaccine passport, health minister announces

Estelle Ellis
3 hours ago
4 mins

RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY

Cleft palate foundation supports parents, gives kids confidence

Zukiswa Pikoli
2 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 52 seconds ago

UPCYCLING

Female-led non-profit organisation is using non-recyclable plastics to create school desks
Onke Ngcuka 31 mins ago
4 mins

Donald Trump is the oldest president to be elected to a first term in office. The sentient naartjie is 70-years-old.

LOCKDOWN BABIES

The women navigating pregnancy, birth and motherhood during the Covid-19 pandemic

Jennifer Smout 1 hour ago
5 mins

FOOTBALL: World Cup qualifiers

Bafana look to put recent chaos behind them in order to clinch maximum points against Ethiopia

Yanga Sibembe
18 mins ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP: BUREAUCRACY BACKLOGS

Refugees who arrived after lockdown have no way to apply for asylum

Tariro Washinyira
34 mins ago
5 mins

KAROO DREAMING

The Hotel at the end of a Long Day’s Drive

Tony Jackman
1 hour ago
10 mins

A MOVEABLE FEAST

From padkos to le pique-nique

Marita Van der Vyver
1 hour ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved