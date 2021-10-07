(Photo: northcoastcourier.co.za / Wikipedia)

In the shelters some of the people told me they had lost their ID documents, or driver’s licences; some don’t have money to go to work. They walk early in the morning, they come back at night. When I looked around there were people waiting for help, they didn’t know what to do. These people have skills, but they don’t know where to start looking for a job.

On Sunday, 10 October it is World Homeless Day. As part of a series highlighting the plight of the homeless, Maverick Citizen gave me a task to do research about homeless shelters around Jozi. I was excited to do the job because it will give me a chance to talk to the homeless.

I’m also from the streets and know how it feels to be homeless.

I was supposed to ask only five questions: what time do they open and close the gates? How many people are coming or sleeping in the shelter? Do they give the homeless food? What are the challenges of running a shelter?

I first visited the homeless shelter in Kotze Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, because it is the biggest and most central. It is run by the City of Johannesburg.

From what I could see of the shelter, it’s a beautiful place, the building is clean. I had hoped that there would be someone who would want to talk to me because I was happy to write an article about people living in shelters.

When I got there, a lady in charge was called by security. She asked me what the questions were. When I explained she said: “Listen here, we don’t just do things especially when it comes to the media”.

“You need to call my boss. She’s the one who will give me the right to talk to you.”

She gave me the contact number to call the boss. When I called the boss she told me we need to call another boss because she doesn’t have the power to give me a right to ask questions.

I told the boss these are just small questions.

She told me “yes but we must call the numbers”. I was surprised when she sent the numbers to my phone. One was the Member of the Mayoral Committee for Social Development; another was for Bheki Sibeko, the HOD at the Department of Social Development. I asked myself if these small questions can push me to call a big boss like an MMC?

I told myself this is selfishness, why don’t they want people to help? I was disappointed because our tax pays for people to have these shelters. Why don’t they want the public to know about people that are living there?

These are the honest questions. I don’t understand why it was difficult to answer them. I wasn’t asking about how much money they have in the bank.

When I looked at those sorry faces that I met in the shelters, I could see that people need help. I’m not saying that writing a story in the paper will help them. We were trying to spread the word to the people: please help if you can. Yet, five questions can make one boss call another boss to get permission from a makhulu nduna. To answer only five questions?

Or is it because the people who are hired to do a job or the managers don’t have a direction on how to do things?

In the shelters, some of the people told me they had lost their ID documents or driver’s licences; some don’t have money to go to work. They walk early in the morning, they come back at night. Because no one is helping them.

How can we vote for people who can’t answer questions, which can take only two minutes to answer?

When I looked around there were people waiting for help, they didn’t know what to do. These people have skills, but they don’t know where to start looking for a job. Maybe there will be someone who wants to donate work to these people.

But it’s soooo difficult to access the information at the facilities. I don’t know what will happen to the homeless brothers and sisters and kids. Or if there are more homeless people coming into the shelters. The shelter’s workers’ jobs will be safe even if the shelters run out of space for people who come in. It seems they are happy to see other people suffering from homelessness: if there are no people coming, their jobs will be finished and they will stay at home. There is a saying that says don’t give a man a fish but teach a man how to catch a fish.

After leaving 3 Kotze I went to visit the shelter at Nights Avenue in Windsor West.

When I got there it was a different story. I got a very warm welcome from the security. Also when we get in the yard, the smile from the workers… They were happy to see us. They took us to the office and I felt at home. The place was clean. TV was on, the people watching it.

I asked the same five questions. They don’t tell me about calling who? Where? How? They just answered honestly, they had nothing to hide.

They said they have a register for the people who just come in for bathing and eating only.

They told me that the shelter only takes 40 people because it’s small. Every day they welcome about three people. The shelter only accommodates men because it’s got only two rooms.

Doors are opening from 5am till 9pm because people are working from town. They don’t have transportation so they walk from town and get there at night. They told me they need donations for male clothes. They serve three meals a day. They told me an NPO called Vucodisa provides the people with food.

Some of the people in this place lost their IDs and driver’s licences, so they need help if there are people out there who can help to get new documents. They need donations like utensils, cooking appliances, clothes and detergents.

Also, the shelter needs donations of stationery and printing machines because they are helping the homeless by typing up their CVs. Because they are looking for work they don’t want to stay in the shelter till Jesus comes. People who are homeless have three months to stay in the shelter. After that, they go back to the streets.

They are also working with Sanca to help those with a drug problem. They showed me their vegetable garden, a very healthy garden. The garden helps if they run out of food.

I left the shelter with a smile because they did give me a chance to talk to them.

While I was in a taxi home, smiling about the chat I had with the good people of the shelter, I got a call from the lady that told me I have to call MMC for five questions. She asked me why I didn’t do it before visiting the shelters in Windsor and Florida (where they also refused to answer my questions)?

When I got that call my soul went down to disappointment.

I told the loud lady that I thought each shelter was managed by different people. So that is why I went to visit that place hoping to meet different people. I was angry and disappointed because it shows these big bosses don’t care if you get a shelter. After three months you are kicked out on to the streets. They don’t care if you don’t have an ID or you will miss that three times a day meal.

You get help till the big boss calls another big boss. DM/MC

Tshabalira Lebakeng is a journalist with the Homeless Writers Project. He provides a unique perspective on issues of homelessness and poverty because of his first-hand knowledge of both.

