World

Google Won’t Fund Sites, YouTube Videos That Deny Climate Change

By Bloomberg 7 October 2021
Caption
YouTube on a laptop computer. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --Alphabet Inc.’s Google will ban advertisements and stop funding media that contradict scientific consensus on climate change, another attempt from the internet giant to stamp out environmental conspiracies it has fueled for years.

Bloomberg

By Mark Bergen
Oct 7, 2021, 9:00 PM – Updated on Oct 7, 2021, 9:00 PM
Word Count: 222
The new prohibition applies to commercials Google places online, as well as the websites and YouTube videos that run Google ads. It includes any content that denies human contributions to global warming or treats “climate change as a hoax or a scam,” Google said in a blog post Thursday.

Google, the largest digital-ad seller, has been criticized for letting companies looking to debunk or deny climate change buy search ads. On YouTube, which Google owns, inaccurate videos about the climate received more than 21 million views and frequently ran ads, according to 2020 research from the nonprofit organization Avaaz. That report prompted a congressional scolding of Google, which has otherwise touted its environmental record.

Why Climate Science Doesn’t Go Viral on YouTube

Earlier this week, Google released several eco-friendly features for search, Maps and other services. In recent years, YouTube has tried to stop recommending climate deniers to viewers. Facebook Inc. has taken similar steps on its platforms.

For the new ads rule, Google said it consulted with experts behind the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The company will begin enforcing the ban in November.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

R1.88m from Digital Vibes deal funnelled to May Mkhize’s farm loan — family’s ‘cut’ climbs to R8.7m

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

INVESTORS SEE RED

Mantashe says nuclear is the ‘saviour’ while Ramaphosa punts hydrogen and green energy 

Ed Stoddard
8 hours ago
3 mins

COUNTDOWN TO CHAOS

Ecological decline feeds conflict in a deadly cycle as climate crisis looms

Onke Ngcuka
19 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

Politically Aweh (Video)

Satirically Speaking: Leaked! South African energy department fossil fuel advert
Politically Aweh 24 mins ago
< 1 min

"Day and night we are watching over your welfare. It is for your sake that we drink that milk and eat those apples. Do you know what would happen if we pigs failed in our duty? Jones would come back! Yes, Jones would come back! Surely comrades." ~ George Orwell

2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS EXPLAINER

Old wounds reopened: Affordable housing in Cape Town becomes a hot-button election issue

Suné Payne 22 mins ago
5 mins

ILLEGAL DUMPING

Rat attack: Infestation plagues KwaZulu-Natal community on banks of polluted stream

Lungi Langa
27 mins ago
2 mins

OP-ED

‘A hatchet job’ – A response by the Institute for Economic Justice to Intellidex on the Basic Income Grant

Gilad Isaacs
24 mins ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Father Desmond, Dean Desmond, Bishop Tutu, Arch, Archbishop Desmond, Arch Emeritus — Tata: The man who confronts evil

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
29 mins ago
4 mins

SAPS’ R1.6bn PPE SPLURGE

Competition Commission and SIU investigate police’s disinfectant supplier Red Roses Africa 

Mark Heywood
23 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved