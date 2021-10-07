PHOTO: STREET TALK

Do you know your ward councillor? Are they doing their jobs? Will you vote for them again? With the upcoming local elections, on 1 November 2021, South Africans will get the chance to take back the power of their community.

Street Talk Follow Save More

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM