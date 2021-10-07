Kgalebane Montebatsi Lydia Mohlakoana of South Africa comforts teammate Kaylin Christen Swart as South Africa lose to Malawi during the Cosafa Women’s Championship semifinal match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqebehra on 7 October. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Gunning for a fifth straight Cosafa Cup, Banyana Banyana were bundled out of the competition after being edged 3-2 by Malawi, thanks largely to a poor defensive display.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis had pointed out quite explicitly that her side could not afford to make any errors in their semifinal clash against Malawi in the Cosafa Women’s Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Thursday.

However, the side made a plethora of errors against their opponents and were duly punished.

Sabinah Thom scored a brace as Malawi made history with a 3-2 victory over hosts and holders South Africa to secure a first-time place in the final, where they will face Tanzania on Saturday afternoon.

Malawi had led three times in the last four clashes before finally seeing off the defending champions, hitting the front on 38 minutes as Fazila Chembekezo headed into the net.

The home side managed to equalise before the break as Sibulele Holweni scored a stunner, shooting into the top corner from 3om. South Africa struggled at the back and Malawi took advantage as Thom scored her first after being given far too much space inside the box.

The home side managed to level matters again 10 minutes from time when Holweni converted a penalty, and in doing so moved to four goals for the competition and top of the scorers’ charts. Holweni was the leading scorer in last year’s tournament with eight goals.

Malawi would not be denied, though and after another defensive calamity at the back, Thom scored her second with an expert finish.

2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship – South Africa W v Malawi W. Check out the full statistics here – https://t.co/v9LamwvsWl pic.twitter.com/cAbPB7C9op — COSAFA (@COSAFAMEDIA) October 7, 2021

“Look, I’m really disappointed. We didn’t have a great first half. But we came out, got a goal right at the end of the first half. Which really lifted the team. Then we were on top of them all the way. We just couldn’t get the goal to go in,” Ellis said after the game.

“Then we defended poorly. Diving in, not picking up the runners coming into the box… we conceded again. I felt we should have had a penalty just before we got the penalty [for our second equalising goal]. But that’s the way the game goes at times. It goes for you and it goes against you.

“The defending was just criminal. For a team with so much experience to give away a goal like that right at the end. But we created a lot of opportunities to win this game. And once again, we didn’t take our chances. They took their chances.”

Though disappointing, the loss will hardly be surprising for Ellis, who had highlighted players losing concentration at key intervals.

Against more clinical opposition, the likelihood of that tendency being punished was high. It proved to be the case against Malawi.

It was the first time that seven-time winners South Africa failed to make the decider of the southern African championship, and sweet revenge for Malawi after they were beaten in last year’s semifinals by Banyana Banyana.

Saturday’s decider is likely to be an epic contest and gives Malawi the chance to claim a first piece of regional silverware, though they come up against visitors from East Africa, Tanzania, who are the reigning champions in their region.

The tournament guests edged Zambia 3-2 on penalties after a game that had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Tanzania had the better of the first half, and were rewarded with the opening goal when Zambia defender Lushomo Mweemba put the ball into her own net.

However, the Copper Queens came more into the game in the second half and drew level with just over 20 minutes to go when captain Grace Chanda netted her third goal of the competition.

South Africa and Zambia will now play for the bronze medal as a curtain-raiser to the decider. The bronze playoff is set for a 12pm kickoff, with the final at 3pm. DM