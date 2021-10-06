Business Maverick

Tesla Racism Trial Juror Says Company Failed To Protect Workers

By Bloomberg 6 October 2021
Caption
A Tesla Inc. Supercharger station in a parking lot in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, July 3, 2021. After receiving red-carpet treatment from government officials, who granted Tesla the unprecedented concession of allowing it to wholly control its local subsidiary, the carmaker is now being forced to rethink its strategy, from customer service to public relations, in a market that's key to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's long-term ambitions. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

A member of a jury that awarded former Tesla worker Owen Diaz a staggering $137 million said Tuesday that Tesla uses contract employees as a way to mitigate their own responsibility for the culture within their factories.

Bloomberg

The company does that to avoid “taking responsibility for the events and people within their factories,” said the juror, who asked not to be identified. “With the punitive damages we want Tesla to take the most basic preventative measures and precautions they neglected to take as a large corporation to protect any employee within their factory.”

Diaz, a former contract worker who was hired in 2015 through a staffing agency, was subjected to a racially hostile work environment at Tesla’s auto plant in Fremont, California, the jury in San Francisco found Monday. The award is among the most significant verdicts of its kind.

Tesla Ordered to Pay $137 Million Over Racism in Rare Verdict

In a blog post Monday, Tesla said that “Mr. Diaz never worked for Tesla. He was a contract employee who worked for Citistaff.”

“We acknowledge that we still have work to do to ensure that every employee feels that they can bring their whole self to work at Tesla,” said Tesla in the blog post.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Numsa’s indefinite strike will bring South Africa’s beleaguered steel industry to its knees

By Ray Mahlaka

ONLINE LEARNING BUSINESS

News of Udemy Nasdaq IPO shows that Naspers/Prosus still has the Midas touch

Tim Cohen
7 hours ago
2 mins

BEHEMOTHS AND POWERHOUSES

A Sanlam-Absa asset management giant is in the making

Sasha Planting
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Rico 04 OCT
< 1 min

"Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears." ~ John Lennon

TAX-FREE SAVINGS ACCOUNTS

Tax-free savings accounts: Here’s what’s available, based on performance returns

Neesa Moodley 6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Anglo’s appointment of Mpumi Zikalala means black, female CEOs of Alsi 40 companies doubles … to two

Tim Cohen
11 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Impact investing: We must encourage more professionals to enter the exponentially growing sphere

Motshegwa More and Misha Morar Joshi
11 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South African state-owned insurer Sasria might need more than R3.9bn cash injection

Ray Mahlaka
04 OCT
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s travel and leisure stocks buoyed by global easing of Covid restrictions

Sasha Planting
04 OCT
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Mine 2021 report: PwC crunches the numbers on South African mining sector’s banner year

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved