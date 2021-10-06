World

Brazil police find 3 mln euro Nazi haul at home of suspected pedophile

By Reuters 6 October 2021
Caption
ENCANTADO, BRAZIL - APRIL 21: Aerial view of Christ The Protector Statue at sunrise on April 21, 2021 in Encantado, Brazil. The statue under construction in Encantado, Southern Brazil, will be named Cristo the Protector and will surpass the iconic Christ The Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro by five meters. Made of steel and concrete, it will stand 43 meters including its pedestal, and become the third-tallest statue of Jesus Christ in the world. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Police in Rio de Janeiro said on Wednesday they had found a haul of Nazi memorabilia and weapons worth an estimated 3 million euros at the home of a Brazilian man suspected of raping a minor.

Reuters

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

Rio’s civil police said they found more than 1,000 items at the home of the 58-year-old unnamed suspect, including Nazi uniforms, periodicals, paintings, Nazi insignia, images of Adolf Hitler, flags and medals of the Third Reich. They also found guns and ammunition from the era.

The haul was discovered after police went to the man’s home to serve an arrest warrant on suspicions he had raped a minor and abused other children in his condominium in the west of the city. The suspect was also charged with illegal possession of a weapon and racial discrimination.

“He is a smart guy and articulate, but he’s a Holocaust denier, he’s homophobic, he’s a pedophile and he says he hunts homosexuals,” Luis Armond, the lead detective on the case, told Reuters. “I’m no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath.”

Armond said the suspect came from a wealthy family of investors and likely had used his inheritance to build the collection. Armond estimated a high-ranking Nazi uniform would cost around 250,000 euros.

Police are probing the suspect’s connection to Nazi and other far-right groups and trying to ascertain if he was active in the marketplace for such objects.

Armond said a museum would need to be found for the collection.

“This is something that is totally unusual and shocking,” he said. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OLIFANTS RIVER ESTUARY

Assault on the West Coast: Inside the illegal diamond mining applications

By Kevin Bloom

PLASTIC POLLUTION

Strangling the ocean: Volunteers are trawling the South African coastline to find out where all the plastic pollution is coming from

Tembile Sgqolana
12 mins ago
4 mins

OP-ED: INSURRECTION

The sudden proliferation of coups in West Africa and the Sahel bodes ill for the democratic project in Africa

Adeoye O Akinola
16 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

RENEWABLE ENERGY

The price of going green: Counting the macroeconomic costs of climate mitigation
Sharon Wood 7 mins ago
4 mins

A medium popcorn & soft drink combo is the nutritional equivalent of three quarter-pounders and 12 pieces of butter.

ECO OUTCRY

Ahmed Kathrada youth programme joins the call for climate justice

Irfaan Mangera 20 mins ago
6 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Local is lekker? Mixed bag of minnow parties gear up to ward off political big fish

Wayne Sussman
38 mins ago
7 mins

OP-ED: HEALTHCARE

More than a million children in South Africa need palliative care and are denied it

Julia Ambler
24 mins ago
6 mins

RISK INSURANCE

July looting aftermath: Sasria’s managing director confirms asking government for another cash injection

Ray Mahlaka
57 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

What have you done for me lately? Nothing really, as far as the small parties are concerned

Ismail Lagardien
1 hour ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved