At least 12 killed in Central African Republic road ambush

By Reuters 6 October 2021
French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle outside M'poko international airport in Bangui March 28, 2013. Central African Republic's army chiefs pledged allegiance to the country's self-proclaimed president Michel Djotodia on Thursday as the ex-rebel leader consolidated control four days after his fighters seized the capital. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY) - RTXY1A1
BANGUI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - At least 12 people were killed in Central African Republic on Tuesday when rebel fighters ambushed and set fire to three semi-trucks ferrying passengers from a regional capital, a local official said.

The vehicles were travelling to the small town of Alindao from Bambari, the seat of the war-torn Ouaka prefecture, when militants linked to the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) attacked from the forest, prefect Victor Bissekoin said on Wednesday.

“This is very unfortunate because innocent people lost their lives,” Bissekoin said. “The provisional toll is 12 dead and several wounded, and it is likely that the wounded will die.”

The CPC rebels could not be reached for comment.

Images circulated online showed the charred cab of a semi-truck surrounded by at least 10 unburned bodies, suggesting they died away from the blaze. Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the images.

A representative of the U.N. mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA) confirmed the attack had taken place, but did not provide further details.

The gold- and diamond-rich nation of 4.7 million people has suffered bouts of heavy violence since former president Francois Bozize was ousted in 2013. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

The current fighting between a coalition of militias and the national army was sparked by a Constitutional Court decision to bar Bozize from running in last year’s presidential election, in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera won a second term.

(Reporting by Judicaël Yongo Writing by Cooper Inveen, Editing by William Maclean)

