By Katharine Gemmell
Oct 5, 2021, 7:18 PM – Updated on Oct 5, 2021, 8:51 PM
The accusations came to light at a hearing Tuesday in London’s High Court as some of the alleged victims were given permission to withdraw claims against the 69-year-old. A woman, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, said she was “summonsed to the hotel” where other people were asked to leave and she was left alone with Weinstein, who went on to sexually abuse her, according to court documents.
Local rules allow for documents to be published once referred to in open court even if a suit has been discontinued.
Another claim that was revealed came from a woman who alleged she suffered a number of assaults, including at least one in an unnamed London hotel. No reason was given for the withdrawal of some of the claims.
The woman, who was employed by both the U.K. and U.S entities of The Weinstein Company, said she was required to meet Weinstein at Heathrow Airport on his return to London. She then had to accompany him to a hotel where he removed his clothes and sexually assaulted her, her lawyers said in the documents.
Neither Weinstein or Miramax were represented in court on Tuesday. Weinstein’s lawyers at Kingsley Napley and Miramax’s attorneys at Latham & Watkins couldn’t immediately comment. Weinstein’s New York-based spokesman couldn’t immediately comment.
Arthur Aidala, a U.S.-based lawyer for Weinstein, didn’t immediately return voicemail and email messages seeking comment.
Though Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of rape by a New York jury, has faced multiple lawsuits in the U.S., far fewer cases have appeared publicly in Europe.
A London employment tribunal is also considering a former employee’s claim that he had assaulted and harassed her last year. While in January, a lawyer for Weinstein lost a bid to dismiss claims that he sought confidentiality agreements to silence an employee who brought sexual assault claims.
