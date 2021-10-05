Business Maverick

Stocks Extend Slide on Risks From Inflation, China: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 5 October 2021
Caption
Share prices are displayed on an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Japanese stocks were set for their fourth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak since November, as investors moved back in following this weeks central bank rate decisions at home and in the U.S. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

A global selloff in stocks continued in Asia on Tuesday amid concern that surging prices for raw materials such as crude oil will stoke inflation and sap economic momentum.

Bloomberg

MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share index slumped as much as 1.7% before paring some losses. Japan tumbled, taking the slide in the Nikkei 225 since a September peak to more than 10% at one point. A Hong Kong gauge of Chinese technology stocks slid and South Korea headed for a correction.

U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 retreated to the lowest since July and the Nasdaq 100 shed over 2%, dragged down by megacap tech firms like Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. The energy sector was among the few to rise in the U.S. and Asian sessions.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were steady and the dollar reversed an overnight loss. Oil stabilized near the highest since 2014 following OPEC+’s decision to maintain a gradual supply hike even as a natural-gas crisis boosts crude demand. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index soared to an all-time peak.

China’s indebted property sector continues to vex traders. Fantasia Holdings Group Co. didn’t repay a $205.7 million bond that was due Monday, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes. Chinese markets are closed for a holiday and will reopen Friday.

Tech gauge is on the verge of closing below its 200-day average

Global stocks have dropped more than 5% from a record in early September, hurt by a looming reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus, spiraling energy costs and the possibility of slower growth in China due to Beijing’s property-sector crackdown. U.S lawmakers are also continuing their brinkmanship over the nation’s debt ceiling, with President Joe Biden warning that the government is at risk of breaching the legal limit this month.

“We think there is going to be more volatility in these markets,” Emily Weis, State Street macro strategist, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s not going to be the same sort of ‘risk-assets-always-go-up-over-time’ story that maybe happened in the rebound from Covid.”

In the latest Fed comments, St. Louis President James Bullard said elevated price pressures may be changing the mentality of businesses and consumers by making them more accustomed to higher inflation.

Read More: Bulls Nursing Wounds After Rout Eye Options Market For Solace

Elsewhere, Bitcoin was around $49,000, making a push back toward $50,000 for the first time since El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender at the start of September.

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday
  • Rate decision in New Zealand on Wednesday
  • Reserve Bank of India monetary policy decision on Friday
  • The U.S. Labor Department releases unemployment and job creation data Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:54 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%
  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%
  • Japan’s Topix index shed 1.8%
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.7%
  • South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.8%
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed
  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 111.11 per dollar, down 0.2%
  • The offshore yuan was at 6.4525 per dollar
  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
  • The euro was at $1.1606

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries was at 1.49%
  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose two basis points to 1.51%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.83 a barrel, up 0.3%
  • Gold was at $1,761.85 an ounce, down 0.4%
