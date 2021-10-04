World

Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion in Hours as Facebook Plunges

By Bloomberg 4 October 2021
Caption
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Facebook Inc., speaks virtually during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittees hearing on a tablet computer in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The chief executives of Facebook, Google, and Twitter are testifying as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle prepare to press the companies over the spread of false information that contributed to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attacks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by nearly $7 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’s flagship products offline.

Bloomberg

By Scott Carpenter
Oct 4, 2021, 8:09 PM
Word Count: 245
A selloff sent the social-media giant’s stock plummeting around 5% on Monday, adding to a drop of about 15% since mid-September.

The stock slide on Monday sent Zuckerberg’s worth down to $120.9 billion, dropping him below Bill Gates to No. 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s lost about $19 billion of wealth since Sept. 13, when he was worth nearly $140 billion, according to the index.

On Sept. 13, the Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of stories based on a cache of internal documents, revealing that Facebook knew about a wide range of problems with its products — such as Instagram’s harm to teenage girls’ mental health and misinformation about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots — while downplaying the issues in public. The reports have drawn the attention of government officials, and on Monday, the whistleblower revealed herself.

In response, Facebook has emphasized that the issues facing its products, including political polarization, are complex and not caused by technology alone.

“I think it gives people comfort to assume that there must be a technological or a technical explanation for the issues of political polarization in the United States,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, told CNN.

–With assistance from Jack Witzig.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

Pandora Papers: Inside Zimbabwean tycoon Billy Rautenbach’s offshore family trust

By Tebogo Tshwane for amaBhungane

OP-ED

Airports are story-making factories

Sulette Ferreira
1 min ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: EASTERN CAPE

The questions the Nelson Mandela Bay metro won’t answer over six-day water outage

Estelle Ellis
23 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Viewers for votes: DA councillor candidate’s theatrical campaign video is mesmerising in its absurdity
Caryn Dolley 37 mins ago
5 mins

Billboards are banned in Hawaii (and three other US states).

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico 35 mins ago
< 1 min

POLICING THE VOTE

If nobody wins, what’s an election good for, anyway?

J Brooks Spector
51 mins ago
9 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Some SA banks committed to fossil fuel disinvestment — others aim to keep coal and oil financing furnaces burning

Onke Ngcuka
1 hour ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Smoke and mirrors: Mining tax avoidance costing Africa $600m a year — IMF

Ed Stoddard
1 hour ago
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

The burning season: Wildfires sweeping across South Africa and Namibia have left devastation in their wake

Tembile Sgqolana
1 hour ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved