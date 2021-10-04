Business Maverick

Tesla Delivers ‘Eye Popping’ 241,300 Cars in Record Quarter

By Bloomberg 4 October 2021
Caption
A Tesla Inc. Supercharger station in a parking lot in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, July 3, 2021. After receiving red-carpet treatment from government officials, who granted Tesla the unprecedented concession of allowing it to wholly control its local subsidiary, the carmaker is now being forced to rethink its strategy, from customer service to public relations, in a market that's key to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's long-term ambitions. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. delivered a better-than-expected 241,300 cars worldwide in the third quarter, a record for the electric-car maker led by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Bloomberg

Quarterly deliveries are one of the most closely watched indicators for Tesla. They are also widely seen as a barometer of consumer demand for electric vehicles amid a transition away from the internal combustion engine.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges,” Tesla said in a statement Saturday. Deliveries of the Model 3 and Y accounted for the overwhelming number of cars shipped.

The results beat an average estimate for deliveries of 223,677 from 12 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and also surpassed the average projection of 221,952 that Tesla sent to investors. The latest results were higher than than the company’s previous record for 201,250 vehicles in the second quarter.

“With the chip shortage a major overhang on the auto space and logistical issues globally these delivery numbers were “eye popping” and speaks to an EV demand trajectory that looks quite robust for Tesla heading into 4Q and 2022,” said analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities in a note to clients Saturday.

Shares of the EV market leader closed Friday little changed at $775.22. The stock is up less than 10% so far this year and trails the broader S&P 500, which it joined last year.

Tesla’s numbers compare favorably with the rest of the industry, which saw U.S. vehicle sales slump in the latest three-month period due to limits on production from supply chain shortages. General Motors Co., which idled key truck plants in September, took the biggest blow, with sales in its home market dropping by a third in the latest quarter.

Tesla doesn’t break out sales by geography, but the U.S. and China are its largest markets. Tesla currently makes the Model S, X, 3 and Y at its factory in Fremont, California, and the Model 3 and Y at its plant in Shanghai. More than 96% of sales this quarter were of the Model 3 and Y.

New plants are close to completion in Austin, Texas and Berlin. For the first time, Tesla’s dateline for the production and delivery release said “Austin,” and Tesla will hold its annual shareholder meeting from the Austin factory on Thursday. Martin Viecha, Tesla’s head of investor relations, did not respond when asked if Tesla has moved its corporate headquarters to Austin.

In September, Musk sent an email to employees urging everyone to “go super hardcore” to “ensure a decent Q3 delivery number.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Radio frequency spectrum: Icasa is a threat to the economy, say mobile operators and industry players

By Ray Mahlaka

AMABHUNGANE

Pandora Papers: Inside Zimbabwean tycoon Billy Rautenbach’s offshore family trust

Tebogo Tshwane for amaBhungane
7 hours ago
11 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

South Africa’s citrus exporters fear that tardy Transnet is the rotten naartjie

Mfuneko Toyana
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 49 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index edges down, while employment index remains in negative territory
Ed Stoddard 7 hours ago
2 mins

JK Rowling is no longer a billionaire due to the amount of money she has donated to charity.

OPINIONISTA

Minister Ebrahim Patel’s plan for steel industry falls into the Trumpist trap

Tim Cohen 11 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana’s latest book, Anatomy of the ANC in Power, provides a reading into the local government elections

Mfuneko Toyana
7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

A political hand might (again) oversee the PIC’s governance processes, warns board chair Reuel Khoza

Ray Mahlaka
30 SEP
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Unions once again present united front — this time in Sibanye wage talks

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Bringing health care services to South African fingertips

Vodacom Business
01 OCT
3 mins

THE CONVERSATION

South Africa’s troubled power utility is being reset: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter explains how

The Conversation
16 hours ago
9 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved