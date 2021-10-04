World

Romania to suspend most surgery to cope with COVID-19 wave

By Reuters 4 October 2021
Caption
Locals sit in a tent to be monitored after receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 Moderna vaccine near Bucharest, Romania, on 21 April 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE / ROBERT GHEMENT)

BUCHAREST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Romanian authorities will suspend non-emergency surgery in state hospitals across the country for a month and redeploy staff in an effort to cope with a rising wave of COVID-19 patients, deputy interior minister Raed Arafat said.

Reuters

 

The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Romania has risen eightfold over the past month to record highs. The country has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union and one of its highest mortality rates.

On Monday, Romania had only three intensive care beds available, and was struggling to add more. The pandemic has killed 37,677 people in the country so far.

Television footage showed patients with oxygen tanks on benches and in beds crowded on hallways at hospitals in the capital Bucharest.

“We do not see a stabilisation or a fall in the number of cases and … we are forced to issue a 30-day order,” Arafat told reporters late on Monday.

“Emergency units at hospitals have created spaces where COVID-19 patients can be cared for. As soon as an intensive care spot is freed up, they are transferred, but more are coming in their stead.”

Emergencies, pregnant women and chronic patients on treatment were exempt from the suspension, he said.

Romania will also ask other EU countries for medication it has in low supplies and was considering asking for oxygen tanks, Arafat said.

Romania has vaccinated only a little over a third of its adult population amid distrust in state institutions and misinformation campaigns. About 40% of medical and teaching staff were not vaccinated.

“Intensive care units are hell,” Dorel Sandesc, vice president of the Romanian ICU association, told local television station Digi 24. “And it is only the beginning, the situation is at its most critical in this pandemic.”

“We are like an overflowing Noah’s Ark to which so many people are desperately clinging.” (Editing by Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

Pandora Papers: Inside Zimbabwean tycoon Billy Rautenbach’s offshore family trust

By Tebogo Tshwane for amaBhungane

MAVERICK CITIZEN: EASTERN CAPE

The questions the Nelson Mandela Bay metro won’t answer over six-day water outage

Estelle Ellis
10 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
22 mins ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 mins ago

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Viewers for votes: DA councillor candidate’s theatrical campaign video is mesmerising in its absurdity
Caryn Dolley 24 mins ago
5 mins

Microwave popcorn is nothing special. You can have the same effect with normal popcorn kernels and a brown paper bag.

POLICING THE VOTE

If nobody wins, what’s an election good for, anyway?

J Brooks Spector 38 mins ago
9 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Some SA banks committed to fossil fuel disinvestment — others aim to keep coal and oil financing furnaces burning

Onke Ngcuka
54 mins ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Smoke and mirrors: Mining tax avoidance costing Africa $600m a year — IMF

Ed Stoddard
1 hour ago
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

The burning season: Wildfires sweeping across South Africa and Namibia have left devastation in their wake

Tembile Sgqolana
1 hour ago
7 mins

SPOTLIGHT EDITORIAL

Mental health in focus

Alicestine October for Spotlight
1 hour ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved