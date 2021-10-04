IEC officials capture the details of voters at a voters registration centre at the Zuurbekom Primary School, west of Johannesburg. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed.

The deadline to apply for a special vote ahead of the Local Government Elections closes at 5pm on Monday, 4 October.

Suné Payne Follow Save More

Those who are eligible for special voting include people who are disabled, physically infirm and pregnant, as well as people who won’t be able to vote at their voting station on election day.

The deadline to apply is Monday, 4 October at 5pm.

Applications for special votes for #LGE2021 close at 5pm today, 4 Oct. A special vote allows a registered voter who can’t vote at their voting station on election day to vote on 30/31 Oct. Find out who can apply & how at https://t.co/NtgTSqVGbf. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/zeeClsj4gq — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 4, 2021

The online application for a special vote can be found here. Or, registered voters can apply for a special vote via SMS by sending their identity number to 32249 or visiting their local IEC office.

Special voting takes place on 30 and 31 October, between 9am and 5pm. The IEC will do home visits for those who are infirm or at places of confinement while others will cast special votes at their allocated voting stations.

To check the application status for your special vote, visit this web page.

The IEC requests that those coming to vote bring a form of identification, such as a green, bar-coded ID book, SmartID or temporary ID certificate.

Election day is on Monday, 1 November 2021. DM