Newsdeck

California scientists share Nobel for work on sense of touch

By Bloomberg 4 October 2021
Caption
Members of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine sit in front of a screen displaying the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and their research field, during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 4, 2021. Photographer: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) --Two California scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine for work on how the human body senses temperature through touch, which may have applications from pain management to virtual reality.

Bloomberg

By Marthe Fourcade
Oct 4, 2021, 11:50 AM – Updated on Oct 4, 2021, 12:41 PM
Word Count: 241

David Julius, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian, a molecular biologist and neuroscientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, will share the 10 million kronor ($1.1 million) award.

The scientists identified critical missing links that help understand the interplay between our senses and the environment, according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. The knowledge is being used to develop treatments for a range of health conditions including chronic pain. It could also help make virtual reality into a tactile experience.

Julius used a compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation to identify a sensor in the skin’s nerve endings that responds to heat. Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.

“This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,” said Thomas Perlmann, the Secretary-General for the Nobel Assembly. “It’s a very important and profound discovery.”

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.

–With assistance from James Paton.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

Pandora Papers: Inside Zimbabwean tycoon Billy Rautenbach’s offshore family trust

By Tebogo Tshwane for amaBhungane

ZAPIRO

Busker

john
59 mins ago

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Monday Deadline: Voters have until 5pm to apply for a special vote

Suné Payne
2 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

ANALYSIS

Renewal? What renewal? ANC’s National Executive Committee will have to purge itself first
Stephen Grootes 16 hours ago
5 mins

Peeing on a jellyfish sting actually makes it worse rather than alleviating the pain.

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

Black Lawyers Association comes out to bat for John Hlophe as SA’s Chief Justice

Marianne Thamm 15 hours ago
3 mins

VODACOM WRANGLE

Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me claim in ‘mischievous’ writ of execution drama

Jessica Bezuidenhout
16 hours ago
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Mantashe punts ‘clean’ coal at mining summit while Cabinet colleagues pitch green energy finance to rich countries

Ethan van Diemen
15 hours ago
7 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Minister Barbara Creecy pledges clampdown on South Africa’s hidden toxic chemical storehouses after UPL disaster

Tony Carnie
15 hours ago
8 mins

OCCRP INVESTIGATION

BAT’s UK headquarters oversaw and financed a South African corporate spy ring

Telita Snyckers
01 OCT
9 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved