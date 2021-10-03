World

Salah goal will be remembered in 50 years, says Klopp

By Reuters 3 October 2021
Caption
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Manchester City and FC Liverpool in Manchester, Britain, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mohamed Salah's wonderful individual goal against Manchester City, in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with the champions on Sunday, will still be talked about in half a century's time, his manager Juergen Klopp said.

Reuters

By Simon Evans

 

Salah, who had created the first goal for Sadio Mane, restored Liverpool’s lead, making it 2-1 after twisting away from Joao Cancelo, leaving Bernardo Silva on the floor and dribbling past Aymeric Laporte before a clinical right-foot finish.

“Only the best players in the world score goals like this. It was the first touch, the first challenge he wins, the going there and putting it on his right foot and finishing the situation off like he did. Absolutely exceptional,” said Klopp.

“Because this club never forgets anything, people will talk about this goal for a long, long time, in 50, 60 years, when they remember this game,” he added.

Klopp suggested Salah, whose has six goals from his opening seven Premier League games, deserved greater credit for the quality of his strikes.

“If Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo score that goal then the world says yes because it’s world class. He is one of the best players in the world, that’s how it is,” he said.

Salah himself had little recollection of the detail of the goal, judging from his post-match comments.

“I have to watch it to see. I do remember it. It would be more special if it won the game but it is what it is. It’s the result. I think it’s a good goal, nothing much to say,” he said. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Clare Fallon)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

THE CONVERSATION

South Africa’s troubled power utility is being reset: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter explains how

By The Conversation

TRAVEL BAN

SA health chief, Nicholas Crisp is confident SA will soon be off UK’s Covid red list

Peter Fabricius
7 hours ago
6 mins

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

Springboks hope memorable victory over All Blacks will give them a boost after recent setbacks

Yanga Sibembe
5 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Pillars of an action plan: South Africa’s youth step up to the climate challenge
Onke Ngcuka 3 hours ago
6 mins

"Do you not know my son with what little understanding the world is ruled?" ~ Pope Julius III

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Palliative care in a time of Covid-19: A patient’s quality of life and dignified death are paramount

Desia Colgan, Nicola GunnClark and Emmanuel Kamonyo Sibomana 3 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

In this Brave New World of online learning, teachers have to motivate their students to seek light and hope

Nuraan Davids
4 hours ago
4 mins

THE CONVERSATION

What I learned from teaching African sport history to American students

Matthew Carotenuto
3 hours ago
4 mins

DM168 GLOBAL VIEWS

US-Afghanistan misadventure: Why things went so horribly wrong

J Brooks Spector
4 hours ago
8 mins

BOOK EXTRACT

Poli Poli: The rise of rebellion and the transition from fighting talk and peaceful resistance into armed struggle

Barbara Masekela
3 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved