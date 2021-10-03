The army – backed by U.N. peacekeepers, Russian and Rwandan troops – has been battling rebels seeking to overturn a December vote in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera was declared the winner. Fighting has been fierce: in January rebels launched an assault on the capital Bangui that was repelled after a long gunfight.
The government launched an inquiry into abuses during a December-April counteroffensive after a U.N. report concluded that Russian military instructors and CAR troops killed civilians, occupied schools and looted.
The government’s report found 103 incidents of human rights abuses carried out by Russian instructors, CAR troops and the rebels. These included extrajudical killings, arbitrary arrests and torture, the report said.
“On the proven incidents, some are attributable to the Russian instructors,” the report said, without providing specifics or evidence.
“The accusations against the … Russian instructors, are being documented for referral to the courts of their country,” it said, adding that some instructors had been repatriated.
Russia’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Russian officials have previously denied the accusations.
The gold- and diamond-rich nation of 4.7 million people, in which Russia and France have long competed for influence, has suffered bouts of violence since former President Francois Bozize was ousted in 2013.
The UN report drafted by sanctions experts accused CAR soldiers and Russian instructors of killing at least six civilians at a mosque during an operation against CPC rebels.
It said they also looted an aid group and stole goods worth $1,850, including kits for sexual violence victims. (Reporting By Judicaël Yongo in Bangui Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow Writing by Edward McAllister in Dakar Editing by Peter Graff)
Taylor Swift owns the rights to "This Sick Beat"
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet