Our World in Pictures: Week 39 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 2 October 2021

Cumbre Vieja Volcano continues spitting lava in La Palma island, Canary Islands, Spain, 30 September 2021. The river of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano reached the ocean last midnight amid fears of a potentially dangerous situation due to the possible release of toxic gases. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Smoke and ashes rise from Cumbre Vieja volcano as seen from Tajuya, La Palma, Canary Islads, Spain, 01 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina
Robert McCormack stands next to work by Dexter Stokes-Mellor during the unveiling of an exhibition on top of multi-story carpark on September 24, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. The exhibition is called Graduate Drive Thru and features work by 24 artists and designers who graduated from The Glasgow School of Art in 2020. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, cars that were destroyed by the Dixie Fire are visible on September 24, 2021 in Greenville, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
People display a huge Chinese flag during a ceremony celebrating China’s National Day at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Police officers stand as they perform crowd control as people attend an official flag-raising ceremony to mark National Day next to Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City on October 1, 2021 in Beijing, China. Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
U.S. Military Police walk past Afghan refugees at the Village at the Ft. McCoy U.S. Army base on September 30, 2021 in Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin. The Village is the community housing for the Afghans, comprised of eight neighborhoods where the evacuees live, eat, and receive services and support.  (Photo by Barbara Davidson/Getty Images)
Members of the General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons’ team carry one of the five bodies who was a victim of Al-Kaneyat massacres in newly discovered mass grave, in a large agricultural area known as Mashrou al-Rabet in Meji on September 27, 2021 in Tarhuna, Libya. (Photo by Nada Harib/Getty Images)
Members of the legal profession walk from Westminster Abbey after a service marking the start of the legal year, in London, U.K., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Extinction Rebellion movement is an international “non-violent civil disobedience” movement. It says life on Earth is in crisis and facing a mass extinction. It wants governments to declare a “climate and ecological emergency” and take immediate action joined African Climate Alliance, various allied organizations, the Cape Town youth, and many ordinary South African citizens gather in front of the Parliament during Global Climate Strike on September 24, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Hold the Line to Build Back Better! rally at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. “Hold the Line” encourages members of Congress to pass President Biden’s entire Build Back Better recovery package. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn)
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on September 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A visitor throws AFD flayers inside garbage container filled with election flyers of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) in Berlin, Germany 30 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Fuel pumps are marked “Sorry out of use” as a Shell petrol station waits for delivery on September 27, 2021 in Northwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A dog belonging to a staff member from Dundee University joins a rally in City Square on the first day of a five day strike on September 29, 2021 in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Engineers workers and media persons inspect the under-construction Zojila tunnel which will connect Kashmir with Ladakh union territories, on September 28, 2021 in Baltal 100 km east of Srinagar, Indian administered Kashmir, India. The 14 km long tunnel will reduce the time to cross the ZojiLa from more than 3 hours to just 15 minutes. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)
A Hindustan Petroleum Corp. tanker travels round the ‘Captain Bend’, where the cliff drops off close to 250 meters, on the Zojila mountain pass in Kargil district, the Union Territory of Ladakh, India, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The under-construction Zojila Tunnel Project at Zojila mountain pass in the Himalayas off National Highway-01 (NH1) aims to provide quicker and all-weather connectivity to the strategic Leh-Ladakh region. Photographer: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A new Airbus SE A220 narrow-body passenger jet during its unveiling by Air-France-KLM at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.  Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Colombian student Juan Pablo Rojas Cullar performs on his BMX bike at a busy intersection in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, 01 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
A person looks down at city streets while standing in the Levitation space, which features a glass floor and is one of the rooms in the new Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck, being called Air by Kenzo Digital, in New York, New York, USA, 01 October 2021. The observation floors, which have 360 views of New York City from the top of the One Vanderbilt building, are designed as immersive art experiences designed by artist Kenzo Digital, and will open to the public on 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Constantin Popovici of Romania dives from the 27.5 metre platform during the final competition day of the sixth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on September 26 2021 at Polignano a Mare, Italy. (Photo by Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images)
n this handout image provided by Red Bull, Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21.5 metre platform during the first competition day of the sixth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on September 25 2021 at Polignano a Mare, Italy. (Photo by Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images)
Kids cool off at the state-of-the art Duduza Swimming Pool on September 28, 2021 in Duduza, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Local artist Tumi Thagoli (28) sprays the bag of a reclaimer during a breakfast with local reclaimers. They joined artists and other interested people for a breakfast at Shade on September 29, 2021 in Brixton, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A work by artist Derrick Nxumalo is inspected by visitors during the annual ‘Turbine Art Fair’ in Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 October 2021. The art fair is the center of emerging artists in South Africa and includes many different art styles. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
The Voortrekkers’ Pulse Commando put together a milk tart that is 12 meters long to celebrate Heritage Day on September 24, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. This giant pie required almost 120 litres of milk and more than a kilogram of cinnamon to prepare. (Photo by Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier)
A general view of the Cheese Market during the opening of the first and last cheese market of the season on the Waagplein in Alkmaar, the Netherlands, 01 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Ramon van Flymen
People visit the Spanish Pavilion at the EXPO site during the first day of of EXPO 2020 Dubai, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 01 October 2021.  EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
People visit the Spanish Pavilion at the EXPO site during the first day of of EXPO 2020 Dubai, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 01 October 2021. A total 192 countries are taking part by their pavilions in the EXPO 2020 Dubai which is the first international Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region running between 01 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
A general view during the Opening Ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai on September 30, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Three sculptures by artist Chris Carnabuci that make up the new ‘SEEINJUSTICE’ public art exhibit , from left ‘FLOYD,’ of George Floyd, ‘JOHN LEWIS,’ of Congressman John Lewis, and ‘BREONNA,’ of Breonna Taylor, are displayed after being unveiled today in Union Square in New York, New York, USA, 30 September 2021. The sculptures, which are the inaugural exhibit by Confront Art, a group that aims to connect artists with social justice causes with the intention of creating public art, will be on display until 30 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

