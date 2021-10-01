Netflix “could be rounding a corner” following a slowdown in subscriber growth earlier this year, analyst Geetha Ranganathan wrote. The success of “Squid Game” at driving user growth “is most evident in the Asia-Pacific region, yet downloads jumped globally.”

YipitData estimated that global Netflix downloads have reached their highest levels of 2021, driven by the Asia-Pacific region in particular.

Shares rose 1.9% to $610.27 on Thursday. So far this week, the stock is up 3%, making it a pronounced outperformer relative to other high-profile technology and internet stocks. The Nasdaq 100 Index is down more than 4% this week, as rising bond yields pushed investors to sell growth names.

Over the weekend, Netflix hosted a Global Fan Event where it provided some detail on upcoming content. It also recently agreed to buy Roald Dahl Story Co., giving it content from the beloved children’s author, and acquired Night School Studio, its first video game developer.

Netflix is scheduled to report its third-quarter results in October.