BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s August producer price inflation ticks up after electricity, water and fuel costs surge

By Mfuneko Toyana 30 September 2021

(Image: Adobe Stock)

South Africa’s producer price inflation inched up in August to 7.2% year on year from 7.1% in the previous month as administered prices like water and electricity shot up into double digits, along with an uptick in fuel prices, reflecting some of the inflationary pressure the central bank warned of at its last policy meeting.

Mfuneko Toyana

Producer price growth is a measure of the changes in costs industrial producers incur to manufacture goods – it acts as an early indicator of where consumer prices are going, although in South Africa, producers have in recent years struggled to pass on higher costs to cash-strapped consumers.

Last week the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb), during a policy meeting where it opted to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged, warned that inflationary prices were building, mainly due to global producer price and food price inflation having surprised to the upside. 

The bank also warned that global oil prices and administered prices were offsetting relatively subdued price growth in other parts of the economy. 

The latest PPI print is evidence of those pressures, although they may also be attributed to disruptions due to Covid-19 and the July unrest. 

“Globally, producer inflation has increased sharply due to last year’s statistical base effects and higher input costs created by supply-demand imbalances, including a shortage of raw materials and supply chain disruptions,” said FNB economist, Thanda Sithole, in a note. 

“South Africa’s producer inflation also followed a similar path and even after it peaked at 7.7% in May, it remained sticky. We expect it to remain sticky over the near term and a new peak of 7.8% is likely in November amid tight oil supplies and the subsequent upward revisions to the near-term oil price forecast,” said Sithole. 

Other big movements in prices were in the coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products category, with a 13.4% jump in August. Prices of metals and machinery rose 8.2%, slower than the previous month, while food prices increased by 6.1%. 

Consumer inflation in August climbed to 4.9%, a near three-year high, but Sarb expects it to moderate into the end of year, averaging 4.4%, a touch below the midpoint of its target range. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OUR BURNING PLANET

South African delegation meets climate envoys, proposes Just Transition Financing Facility

By Ed Stoddard

Sponsored Content

Speeding up the catalogue creation process with automation

APS
19 JUL
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Labour Court forces Post Office to meet its medical aid obligations for employees

Ufrieda Ho
21 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

OP-ED

Employers must carefully navigate the legal maze of remote working during the Covid pandemic
Pareen Rogers and Naa’ilah Abader 20 hours ago
6 mins

"Take a chance, won't you? Knock down the fences which divide. Tear apart the walls that imprison you. Reach out. Freedom lies just on the other side." ~ Thurgood Marshall

Sponsored Content

The Basic Income Grant – research reveals where opportunities for brands lie

KLA 29 SEP
5 mins

OP-ED

Beware the consequences of making false accusations of racism in the workplace

Marius van Staden
21 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

S&P Global says South Africa’s growth is improving, but there is still significant ‘slack’

Mfuneko Toyana
24 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Q&A with Nosipho Ginindza, the new managing director of SoulProviders Collective

Georgina Crouth
29 SEP
2 mins

Sponsored Content

A look at the evolution of security as a significant business priority

Microsoft South Africa
15 SEP
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Three principles on money management you can teach your children

Kenny Meiring
29 SEP
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved