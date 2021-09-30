Business Maverick

Evergrande investors say they’re yet to get USD bond coupon

By Bloomberg 30 September 2021
Caption
Pedestrians walk over a bridge displaying the latest stock market figures in financial district of Shanghai, China, 21 February 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI)

Two holders of a China Evergrande Group dollar bond with a coupon due Wednesday said they hadn’t received payment as of 8:00 a.m. Hong Kong time Thursday. 

Bloomberg

Evergrande owes $45.2 million in interest on the note due 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. There’s a 30-day grace period before any default could be declared. Bloomberg News spoke to two other investors that said they had yet to receive payment as of 9:30 p.m. Hong Kong time Wednesday. All four bondholders asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The world’s most indebted developer gave no signs last week of having met a separate $83.5 million coupon payment on other dollar securities. Fitch Ratings cut the developer’s credit ratings even further into junk Wednesday given Evergrande is “likely to have missed interest payment” on that note.

There was no immediate response from Evergrande to an emailed request for comment sent after business hours.

A payment failure would bring the debt-laden developer one step closer to what would be one of the country’s biggest restructurings. Investors are watching Evergrande closely as its deepening debt crisis weighs on broader financial markets. Stress at the firm has spurred yields on China’s junk-rated corporate dollar debt to about 15%, the highest in a decade.

Some holders of a bond issued by a company called Jumbo Fortune Enterprises are forming a committee to press their claims in the event of a default because they maintain China Evergrande Group is a guarantor of the debt, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

China’s housing regulator has stepped up oversight of Evergrande’s bank accounts to ensure funds are used to complete housing projects and not diverted to pay creditors. At the same time, financial regulators in Beijing issued a broad set of instructions to the developer to focus on completing unfinished properties and repaying individual investors while avoiding a near-term default on dollar bonds.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OUR BURNING PLANET

South African delegation meets climate envoys, proposes Just Transition Financing Facility

By Ed Stoddard

OP-ED

Beware the consequences of making false accusations of racism in the workplace

Marius van Staden
7 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

S&P Global says South Africa’s growth is improving, but there is still significant ‘slack’

Mfuneko Toyana
9 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 35 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Q&A with Nosipho Ginindza, the new managing director of SoulProviders Collective
Georgina Crouth 11 hours ago
2 mins

The Russian town of Luchegorsk was besieged by 30 hungry bears in 2005. They were eventually run out by sirens and shots fired in the air. Somewhere in the world, a game developer just found inspiration for the next Angry Birds.

Sponsored Content

The Basic Income Grant – research reveals where opportunities for brands lie

KLA 9 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Three principles on money management you can teach your children

Kenny Meiring
11 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Numsa to forge ahead with national strike after steel industry wage talks deadlock

Mfuneko Toyana
28 SEP
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Employment in second quarter dips as South Africa’s job crunch persists ahead of expected Covid fourth wave

Mfuneko Toyana
28 SEP
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Being customer centric widens opportunities for expansion or tapping into new markets

Gordon Institute of Business Science
14 SEP
5 mins

Sponsored Content

A look at the evolution of security as a significant business priority

Microsoft South Africa
15 SEP
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved