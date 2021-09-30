Pareen Rogers is an executive and Naa’ilah Abader a senior associate in the Employment Department of law firm ENSafrica.
While remote working has been the usual practice for a number of employers worldwide, Covid-19 and the resultant lockdowns have forced other employers to adapt quickly and to embrace the concept of remote working in order for their business to operate and remain viable.
Concepts such as the “office” and “normal working hours” have had to evolve and take on new meanings in order for businesses to continue to remain operational during the pandemic. Although most employees have indicated they have saved time and costs by no longer having to travel to and from work, the lines between home and work have become blurred and our homes have now become offices, and in some cases schools, too.
Many South African businesses were required to, almost overnight, have the majority of their employees work from home. Remote working is not specifically regulated in terms of any legislation in South Africa. However, employers must bear in mind that it is not as simple as merely continuing to deal with remote working in the same ad hoc manner as necessitated by Covid-19. There are key issues that must be taken into account and carefully considered.
We highlight some of these issues below:
‘Semigration’ and global mobility
A large number of employees have moved to other provinces/cities/towns within South Africa, primarily because they are now able to work remotely. In addition, employees now have more freedom to move their virtual offices to international locations based on personal preferences and family commitments and responsibilities. Employers should carefully consider these arrangements and ensure they are approved on an objective, fair and rational basis. The issues raised above would apply to these arrangements, too.
Regarding global mobility, employers will need to consider whether the employment laws of receiving jurisdictions would have to be complied with in conjunction with the contractual arrangements that would be legally permissible and best suited to the employer’s needs. For example: dual employment contracts, secondments, employing staff directly through existing entities in the applicable jurisdictions or using the services of professional employer organisations or employers of record.
In addition, employers would need to ensure compliance with immigration laws, corporate and corporate tax compliance, as well as income tax, social security and remuneration and exchange control requirements.
“Semigration” and global mobility may also be useful for employers to consider as they have the advantage of broadening the talent pool and skills available to them.
Guidance for employers
Irrespective of the types of work-from-home arrangement/s employers seek to adopt and put in place, it is clear that decisions will need to be made having regard to all the necessary and relevant legal and practical issues that arise.
It would be best practice for employers to document how they will regulate work-from-home arrangements in the form of policies and/or guidelines to ensure certainty and consistency in an ever-changing world. Retraining of managers to ensure they are able to effectively manage employees in work-from-home arrangements should also be considered.
Employers will need to be agile and flexible to ensure that they navigate working remotely fairly, while ensuring their businesses remain viable. DM
