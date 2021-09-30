GROUNDUP

City of Cape Town dragging its heels on rehabilitation of Rietvlei wetlands, claims Milnerton Aquatic Club

By Liezl Human for GroundUp 30 September 2021

City of Cape Town test results show Rietvlei’s water poses an “unacceptable risk” to public health. Rietvlei has been closed for recreational use since June. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Club commodore says no action has been taken despite hazardous pollution and high E. coli prevalence. 

Liezl Human for GroundUp

First published by GroundUp.

Members of the Milnerton Aquatic Club, based at Rietvlei, are worried that the City of Cape Town has not started to rehabilitate the water. This comes after the club conducted its own water quality tests and found that the level of E. coli in the water was much too high for safe direct recreational contact. Rietvlei has been closed since late June.

Katja Haslinger, the conservation officer at the club, said that when they started doing their own water quality tests, the results were “shocking”.

Results are measured in colony-forming units (cfu) of E. coli (a bacteria found in human faeces) per 100ml. The City considers measurements of more than 4,001 cfu/100ml to pose an “unacceptable risk” to public health.

On 7 September, Haslinger said they measured up to 9 million cfu/100ml coming from the bulk stormwater outlet from Blaauwberg Road. About a week later on 15 September, they measured 2.7 million cfu/100ml coming from another stormwater outlet.

Haslinger said that they are worried sewage spills upstream at Rietvlei are still ongoing.

Earlier this month, GroundUp published the water quality tests provided by the City of Cape Town for three vleis that have been closed for months due to E. coli pollution. Test results taken in Rietvlei on 24 August were all above 23,000 cfu/100ml, with the highest sampling point measuring at 53,000 cfu/100ml (at a buoy near the Bayside canal outlet).

But that data is now one month old, said Haslinger, and it is unclear whether things are better or worse. “Due to the fact that the sewage spills further upstream are still ongoing, we doubt that the Rietvlei waterbody will improve soon,” she said.

Brian Webb, the club’s Commodore, said that they have found at least three sources of sewage flowing into the vlei.

“We’re not seeing any action,” he said.

Webb said the club has also struggled to get a response from the City on developments for sorting out the pollution in Rietvlei.

The Green Scorpions confirmed to GroundUp that it is currently looking into several matters of pollution of the environment as a result of sewage spills in Rietvlei, as well as Zandvlei and Zeekoevlei.

Green Scorpions environmental management inspectors have also served the City a series of enforcement notices, according to Rudolf van Jaarsveldt, spokesperson for Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs.

He said the City is implementing rehabilitation measures to address the pollution.

Van Jaarsveldt said the City’s sewage system is under strain from vandalism and ageing infrastructure, and the growth of both formal and informal settlements.

“The City has doubled in population over the past 20 years,” he said.

The City failed to respond to our questions sent on Monday. DM

Brian Webb, Commodore at the Milnerton Aquatic Club, said they will be demonstrating every month to raise awareness to the pollution in Rietvlei. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

NEWSFLASH

Minister of Health apologises for Digital Vibes scandal and announces suspension of Anban Pillay and other senior officials

By Estelle Ellis

GROUNDUP

City of Cape Town dragging its heels on rehabilitation of Rietvlei wetlands, claims Milnerton Aquatic Club

Liezl Human for GroundUp
21 mins ago
2 mins

GROUNDUP

Thousands of ECD centres ‘let down’ by Department of Social Development over Covid relief

Mary-Anne Gontsana
31 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Haitian migrant crisis: History has shown that our struggles are interconnected
Zukiswa Pikoli 45 mins ago
4 mins

Kalsarikännit is a Finnish word that translates to getting drunk at home alone. In your underpants.

GROUNDUP

Protest erupts outside Limpopo’s Elim Hospital as taps run dry and medical supplies run low

Bernard Chiguvare for GroundUp 1 hour ago
2 mins

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Police inability to track and trace smuggled explosives is fuelling illegal mining syndicates

Richard Chelin and Willem Els for ISS TODAY
1 hour ago
4 mins

DM168 GLOBAL VIEWS

Hero to zero: The Rwandan hotelier who saved 1,200 Tutsis from death now needs his own saviour

Peter Fabricius
1 hour ago
5 mins

DM168 DEEP DIVE

Drug bust in India links South Africa to global heroin trade with ties to the Taliban

Caryn Dolley
1 hour ago
7 mins

UNDER SCRUTINY

Indigenous languages at forefront of new higher education policy but major compliance challenges remain

Rebecca Pitt
1 hour ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved