Business Maverick

United says 593 U.S. workers face firing for rejecting Covid-19 shot

By Bloomberg 29 September 2021

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said as many as 593 employees face termination after declining to get the coronavirus vaccine following the carrier’s deadline this week.

Bloomberg

About 2,000 United workers have requested an exemption on medical or religious grounds, the company said Tuesday, the day after the vaccine mandate deadline took effect for about 67,000 U.S.-based employees. The airline plans to assess those requests by Oct. 15, the same day employees granted exemptions will face being put on unpaid leave.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby announced the vaccine policy on Aug. 6 as a safety measure to protect staff and customers.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” Kirby and United President Brett Hart said in a memo. “The most effective way to keep our people safe, is to make sure they’re vaccinated.”

Adverts on/off? You choose.

U.S. President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with Kirby Wednesday in Chicago ahead of an event related to his push for U.S. companies to require employee vaccinations. But Biden’s trip to Chicago was called off, the carrier said.

Last week, six United employees sued the carrier in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, alleging the mandate violates laws offering religious and disability accommodations in the workplace. The airline’s policy offers no alternative for mask wearing, periodic testing or social distancing, the workers said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Employment in second quarter dips as South Africa’s job crunch persists ahead of expected Covid fourth wave

By Mfuneko Toyana

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Numsa to forge ahead with national strike after steel industry wage talks deadlock

Mfuneko Toyana
8 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Volaris is the best fit, says new Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon after buyout offer

Ray Mahlaka
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank flags rhodium’s rave in second quarter, but the party is now more subdued
Ed Stoddard 8 hours ago
2 mins

Stephen Hawking held a party for time travellers. He sent the invitation out the day after. Nobody attended.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Personal finance: Maximise your savings with a tax free savings account

Neesa Moodley 7 hours ago
5 mins

MOTORING

The Land (B)ruiser is back

Melinda Ferguson
6 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Going bust: Insolvencies spike after July riots and lockdowns knock finance and tourism

Mfuneko Toyana
27 SEP
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Popia: Here’s how companies can lead the way to new business – legally

Georgina Crouth
7 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mobile operators fret over Icasa’s looming spectrum switch-off

Ray Mahlaka
27 SEP
3 mins

MERTEN’S SHIPPING NEWS

When maritime traffic reflects economic activity even in spite of officialdom’s officiousness

Marianne Merten
6 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved