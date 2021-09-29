A Western lowland gorilla female 'Malui' walking through a cloud of butterflies.(Photo: Anup Shah / TNC)

The Nature Conservancy on Wednesday unveiled the winners of its 2021 photo contest. The images captured inspire both wonder and exploration of the amazing and incredible world we live in.

This year’s winning images were selected by a panel of judges that included renowned US singer-songwriter Ben Folds, who is himself an avid photographer and a member of the prestigious Sony Artisans of Imagery.

From more than 100,000 entries, a photo of a western lowland gorilla walking through a cloud of butterflies in the Central African Republic, taken by UK photographer Anup Shah, won the grand prize.

Folds said of the winning image: “I like photos that keep dragging you in. The [gorilla’s] face. Tolerance or bliss. It’s really hard to tell and the insects draw you there.”

Below is a selection of some of the winning images in the various categories. DM/OBP

