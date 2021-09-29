The National Prosecuting Authority hurriedly secured an arrest warrant for alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley on Tuesday.
The Johannesburg businessman was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport shortly before he was scheduled to board a flight to Dubai.
Moodley is currently appearing in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court where a bail application is under way.
His arrest is likely to have triggered major unease among those associated with various questionable transactions involving Transnet, Regiments Capital or its offshoot, Trillian Capital Partners.
Moodley is among several individuals under investigation over allegations involving theft, fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to deals at Transnet and one of its pension funds.
The ongoing criminal investigation that led to Moodley’s arrest covers, among other things, Transnet’s 1064 locomotive acquisition contract and one involving the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund.
Authorities have previously named him as allegedly having been central to a 2012 meeting that is widely regarded as the genesis of the Gupta foray into state-owned companies.
It is said that the meeting, allegedly also attended by Regiments Capital’s Niven Pillay and Gupta kingpin Salim Essa, thrashed out the workings of an alleged kickback arrangement, sometimes described as business development fees, for deals at Transnet and the pension fund.
The meeting came up extensively during the testimony of Standard Bank’s former group legal counsel, Ian Sinton, at the Zondo Commission in 2019.
Sinton was testifying about why the bank had decided to terminate the accounts of Regiments Capital a few years ago.
Standard Bank presents records of alleged money laundering operation involving Gupta-linked entities
Moodley has managed to keep a relatively low profile in recent years. His arrest comes within four months of that of former Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma. Sharma, who is being prosecuted in connection with a R24.9-million case involving the Free State government, is currently out on bail of R500,000.
Docket nr 971/02/2021: The State v Iqbal Sharma – and the Guptas
In 2019, Moodley had a run-in with the State Capture Commission after investigators had accessed his “extra extra large” safety deposit boxes at Knox Vaults in Killarney, Johannesburg.
‘Do not disturb’ sign stays on Gupta lieutenant Kuben Moodley’s safety deposit boxes – for now
The Zondo Commission eventually released his belongings but then Hermione Cronje’s team pounced to restrain R232-million in assets belonging to Moodley.
Who is Kuben Moodley?
This is a developing story.
Children who are given frequent antibiotics at a young age suffer from diminished "good" gut bacteria thereby causing the development of food allergies.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet