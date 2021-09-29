Business Maverick

Elon Musk says Biden administration is ‘biased’ against Tesla

By Bloomberg 29 September 2021
Caption
Elon Musk Photographer: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said President Joe Biden and his administration are “biased” against his company, citing a recent White House event touting electric vehicles that excluded the automaker.

Bloomberg

Musk, who spoke Tuesday at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said the administration is overly influenced by organized labor. He said he’d prefer to see a more centrist president.

“He didn’t mention Tesla once and praised GM and Ford for leading the EV Russian revolution,” Musk quipped on stage with journalist Kara Swisher. “It’s not the friendliest administration. It seems to be controlled by the unions.”

The White House didn’t respond to request for comment. “I would not want to be president at all,” Musk added.

Adverts on/off? You choose.

Tesla, which is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, employs about 10,000 workers at its plant in nearby Fremont. The United Auto Workers has made various attempts to organize workers there.

Earlier in the conversation, when discussing Space Exploration Technologies Corp., where he is also CEO, Musk said working with the U.S. government was an important part of doing business.

He once again joked that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be known as the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission.” He previously tweeted the reference in April 2018 after reaching an agreement with the agency that barred him from serving as chairman of Tesla as punishment for a series of problematic social media posts.

The world’s richest man also pushed back against a report by ProPublica in June that said he paid little income tax relative to his outsize wealth, estimated at $209.6 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk said he doesn’t draw a salary from either SpaceX or Tesla, and pays an effective tax rate of 53% on stock options he exercises. He added that he expects that tax rate to rise next year.

“My taxes are very high,” he said. “They are like over half, and a huge amount will be paid in the next three months because of expiring options.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Employment in second quarter dips as South Africa’s job crunch persists ahead of expected Covid fourth wave

By Mfuneko Toyana

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Numsa to forge ahead with national strike after steel industry wage talks deadlock

Mfuneko Toyana
7 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Volaris is the best fit, says new Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon after buyout offer

Ray Mahlaka
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank flags rhodium’s rave in second quarter, but the party is now more subdued
Ed Stoddard 7 hours ago
2 mins

Game publisher Electronic Arts has been voted "The Worst Company in America" two years in a row 2012 and 2013.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Personal finance: Maximise your savings with a tax free savings account

Neesa Moodley 6 hours ago
5 mins

MOTORING

The Land (B)ruiser is back

Melinda Ferguson
5 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Going bust: Insolvencies spike after July riots and lockdowns knock finance and tourism

Mfuneko Toyana
27 SEP
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Popia: Here’s how companies can lead the way to new business – legally

Georgina Crouth
6 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mobile operators fret over Icasa’s looming spectrum switch-off

Ray Mahlaka
27 SEP
3 mins

MERTEN’S SHIPPING NEWS

When maritime traffic reflects economic activity even in spite of officialdom’s officiousness

Marianne Merten
5 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved