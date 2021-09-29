World

Bryson DeChambeau advances at long-drive championships

By Reuters 29 September 2021
Caption
Bryson DeChambeau of the US plays a shot from the fairway on the 14th hole during the 2018 Ryder Cup at the Golf National in Guyancourt near Paris. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny)

Bryson DeChambeau had enough left in the tank Tuesday to advance out of the opening phase of the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships at Mesquite, Nev.

Reuters

 

Known for his mammoth blasts on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau finished tied for second place in his 16-person group after the first round of the event with five drives over 400 yards, including one at 412 yards. He now advances to Wednesday’s second round.

Scottie Pearman was the leader of DeChambeau’s group and had a drive of 413 yards. Josh Cassady hit the group’s longest single drive of the day at 417.

DeChambeau had a high-profile weekend, helping the United States to a Ryder Cup victory over Europe at Sheboygan, Wis. He was also in Detroit this week to help promote an extended partnership for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

DeChambeau was close to winning his group Tuesday before Pearman rallied in the final round.

Competitors in each group are allowed six drives per round for five rounds. Points are given for the longest drive in each round, with decreasing value given for second, third and fourth longest.

DeChambeau’s five best drives went 412, 408, 407, 403 and 401 yards.

The Round of 64 will take place Wednesday, while the event will close with a 16-person final round on Friday.

–Field Level Media

