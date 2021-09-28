World

YouTube deletes RT’s German channels over COVID misinformation

By Reuters 28 September 2021
The logo for YouTube Inc. is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The video arm of Alphabet Inc.'s Google is offering new tools and audience statistics specifically for advertising on TV - screen space where YouTube has trailed cable channel. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube deleted Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels on Tuesday, saying it had breached its COVID misinformation policy. "YouTube has always had clear community guidelines that outline what is allowed on the platform," said a spokesperson.

Reuters

 

Initially RT’s German channel was issued a strike for uploading content that violated YouTube’s COVID misinformation policy, resulting in a suspension of posting rights on the platform for a week.

During that suspension, the Russian broadcaster tried to use another channel to circumvent the ban on uploading.

“As a result both channels were terminated for breaking YouTube Terms of Service,” said the spokesperson.

All videos uploaded to YouTube must comply with its guidelines which sets up the type of content allowed to be on the platform. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Sandra Maler)

