(Bloomberg) -- Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the availability of fuel at gas stations around the U.K. is starting to improve, though that is not yet reflected in reducing the lines of vehicles at forecourts.

By Kitty Donaldson

Sep 28, 2021, 12:38 PM

“We’re starting to see the first signs of stabilization which won’t yet be reflected in the queues, but is in the percentage of fuel now available in the underground storage at the actual petrol station itself,” Shapps told broadcasters on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson’s government has been struggling to get control of supply chain ructions that have drained petrol pumps, emptied some supermarket shelves and disrupted business. It has even put the military on standby in case the situation, blamed on a combination of Brexit and the pandemic, does not improve rapidly.

