By Kitty Donaldson
Sep 28, 2021, 12:38 PM
Word Count: 136
“We’re starting to see the first signs of stabilization which won’t yet be reflected in the queues, but is in the percentage of fuel now available in the underground storage at the actual petrol station itself,” Shapps told broadcasters on Tuesday.
Boris Johnson’s government has been struggling to get control of supply chain ructions that have drained petrol pumps, emptied some supermarket shelves and disrupted business. It has even put the military on standby in case the situation, blamed on a combination of Brexit and the pandemic, does not improve rapidly.
© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Moscow, London and Helsinki are the only European capitals amongst belligerents in World War II that were not occupied.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet