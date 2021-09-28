Newsdeck

Guinea junta bars its members from running in next elections

By Reuters 28 September 2021
Caption
Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (C), head of the Armys special forces and coup leader, waves to the crowd as he arrives at the Palace of the People in Conakry on September 6, 2021, ahead of a meeting with the Ministers of the Ex-President of Guinea, Alpha Conde. Photographer: Cellou Binani/AFP/Getty Images

KINSHASA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Guinea's junta said on Monday its members are barred from standing in the next national or local elections, and that it will agree on the length of transition to elections with an 81-member Transitional National Council (TNC).

Reuters

By Saliou Samb

Earlier this month the leader of the Sept. 5 coup, Mamady Doumbouya, shrugged off asset freezes and travel bans imposed by the ECOWAS regional bloc aimed at pressuring a swift transition to constitutional rule.

Over the past two weeks the junta has held consultations with public figures and business leaders to map out a framework for a transitional government.

According to the charter of the transition, Doumbouya is to be president, with a government composed of a civilian prime minister and cabinet, none of whom may be candidates in the elections, a junta spokesperson said on the state broadcaster.

The TNC must be at least 30% female, and will include a president and two vice-presidents, who are also not allowed to run for office in the upcoming elections, the spokesperson said.

Regional leaders sought to impose sanctions to deter further democratic backslide in the region after four military-led coups in West and Central Africa since last year. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Tom Hogue)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Blame me, not Mr Atul: Ronica Ragavan’s astonishing legal intervention to shield her Gupta boss

By Jessica Bezuidenhout for Scorpio

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

It is immoral to make people beg for their right to food

Zukiswa Pikoli
3 hours ago
5 mins

RUGBY SEVENS

Ruthless Blitzboks claim hollow World Series win in season of turmoil

Craig Ray
3 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 21 seconds ago

Maverick Citizen

The Campaign of Shame
2Lani & Afritoons 4 hours ago
< 1 min

Riding a Black Unicorn Down the Side of an Erupting Volcano While Drinking from a Chalice Filled with the Laughter of Small Children is the title of a dark cabaret album by 'Voltaire'

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

ANC manifesto launch: Ramaphosa admits mistakes, says party will do better

Carien du Plessis 13 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Opportunity to invest in Binance Coin

Revix
21 SEP
6 mins

South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
15 hours ago
< 1 min

ROAD TO 2021 MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS ANALYSIS

To be, or not to be, in a coalition, that is the question for many parties

Stephen Grootes
16 hours ago
5 mins

JUDGES MATTER OP-ED

Explainer: How the process to choose South Africa’s next chief justice will unfold

Alison Tilley
16 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved