What’s cooking today: Breakfast pan pie

By Tony Jackman 27 September 2021

Tony Jackman’s breakfast pan pie. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

To add a new dimension to a good old breakfast fry-up, just add pastry.

Tony Jackman

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 packet store-bought puff pastry, defrosted

2 or 3 rashers of bacon each (so 8 to 12)

2 or 3 chipolata sausages each (8 or 12), or use miniature cheese grillers

2 small tomatoes each (8), halved

1 or 2 eggs each (4 or 8)

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped parsley

Paprika

Method

Preheat the oven to 200℃. Grease a large flat oven pan.

Fry the bacon lightly, cook the sausages, fry the halved tomatoes, fry the eggs in butter until half cooked, and roll out the pastry to fit the pan. Don’t crisp the bacon as it will cook more in the oven.

Score the pastry down the middle and across in the opposite direction to define four pastry sections.

Place the eggs on the pastry sections first and season them with salt and pepper, then arrange the bacon, sausages and tomatoes. Sprinkle paprika over the eggs.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until the pastry is crisp and golden. Sprinkle with parsley and serve. DM/TGIFood

