PHOTOGRAPHY

Last week in images: A music festival, an opening gala and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

By Maverick Life Editors 27 September 2021

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex remove their protective face masks before posing for photographers in front of the World Tase Center in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2021. The couple will attend the Global Citizen Concert in Central Park to stress the importance of global vaccine equity to end the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

The Global Citizen festival, a series of concerts organised in the hope 'to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty' as well as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala happened this weekend. Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, gallery of images from both events.

Maverick Life Editors

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) attend the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images,)
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Lizzo performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 2021 Global Citizen Live: New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images,)
US singer/songwriter Billie Eilish performs during the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
US musician Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, USA, 25 September 2021.  EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
Stormzy performs during Global Citizen Live on September 24, 2021 in Unspecified. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Kylie Minogue performs during Global Citizen Live at Sky Garden on September 24, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello performs during the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, USA, 25 September 2021.  EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes performs at the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
Paul Simon performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images,)
US singer and actor Billy Porter performs at the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
Simon Le Bon and John Taylor of Duran Duran perform on stage during Global Citizen Live at Sky Garden on September 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Made Kuti performs onstage at Global Citizen Live, Lagos on September 18, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Made Kuti performs onstage at Global Citizen Live, Lagos on September 18, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Tiwa Savage performs onstage at Global Citizen Live, Lagos on September 18, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Lady Gaga attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Selma Blair attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Regina King attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Ruth E. Carter attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
ssa Rae attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Thuso Mbedu attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Laverne Cox attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Katy Perry attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Olivia Rodrigo attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Tessa Thompson attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) DM/ ML
