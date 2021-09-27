World

France’s Le Pen proposes referendum on immigration if elected president

By Reuters 27 September 2021
Caption
French Member of Parliament and president of the far-right 'Rassemblement National' party, Marine Le Pen (C), arrives prior to the hearing of the french Paris prefect Michel Delpuech (unseen) by the deputies of the Laws Committee concerning the scandal of President Macron's security chief Alexandre Benalla in Paris, France, 23 July 2018. A video has been released on 19 July 2018 allegedly showing Alexandre Benalla, the French President Emmanuel Macron's deputy chief of staff, wearing a riot helmet and police uniform while attacking protesters during street demonstrations on 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that if she is elected president in the 2022 election, she will call a referendum proposing drastic limits on immigration.

Reuters

 

Le Pen said on France 2 television the referendum would propose strict criteria for entering French territory and for acquiring French nationality, as well as giving French citizens priority access to social housing, jobs and social security benefits.

“The referendum will propose a complete draft bill that will aim to drastically regulate immigration,” said Le Pen, who will be the candidate of the Rassemblement National party in the vote for president in April.

Referendums are allowed under the French constitution but are rarely used. The last major referendum was in 2005, when French people voted against France ratifying a European Constitution.

In 2017, Le Pen made it to the second round of the presidential election, but was defeated by centrist Emmanuel Macron, who won more than 66% of the vote.

Macron has not yet said whether he will stand for re-election, but opinion polls show him and Le Pen as the likely two candidates to make it through to the second round, with Macron seen as the eventual winner.

Le Pen’s chances of making it to the runoff could be jeopardised by a possible presidential run of right-wing talk-show star Eric Zemmour, who could split the far-right vote and allow a centre-right challenger to face Macron.

“I’m not worried. I am convinced the French people will place us against Emmanuel Macron because we defend very different models of society. He stands for unregulated globalisation, I defend the nation, which remains the best structure to defend our identity, security, freedom and prosperity,” she said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS ANALYSIS

Voter anger at local state failure unlikely to be tempered by Ramaphosa’s charm offensive this time

By Ferial Haffajee

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mobile operators fret over Icasa’s looming spectrum switch-off

Ray Mahlaka
1 hour ago
3 mins

OP-ED

South Africa’s missing children (Part Two): Dead, or still not found

Robyn Wolfson Vorster
1 hour ago
14 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

South African company to build homes for Ghana’s public servants
Sasha Planting 34 mins ago
2 mins

There is more caffeine in Monster energy drinks than legally allowed in some countries due to the beverage being classified as a "supplement".

OPINIONISTA

Less political heat opens the door for South African Reserve Bank to tweak its mandate

Mfuneko Toyana 35 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Private game reserves are vital in battle to conserve environmental heritage

Joe Cloete
19 mins ago
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET 168

Quest for elusive white shark decades ago raises questions about the species today

Ed Stoddard
41 mins ago
17 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS OP-ED

Young people are the neglected and often overlooked electoral power brokers — but only if they bother to vote

Collette Schulz-Herzenberg
42 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The youth of continental giants South Africa and Nigeria must collaborate in pooling indigenous knowledge for job creation

Bobby J Moroe
25 mins ago
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved