Newsdeck

Dutch protest against Covid-19 vaccine pass to enter bars, restaurants

By Reuters 27 September 2021
Caption
Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters take to the streets during a rally in Sydney on July 24, 2021, as thousands of people gathered to demonstrate against the city's month-long stay-at-home orders. Photographer: Steven Saphore/AFP/Getty Images

THE HAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters marched against the introduction of a "corona pass" in the Netherlands on Saturday, as proof of COVID-19 vaccination became compulsory to get into bars, restaurants, theatres and other venues.

Reuters

By Eva Plevier

Hours after the requirement to show the pass or a recent negative coronavirus test took effect, the government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte sacked a cabinet minister who had publicly questioned the measure.

Rutte’s office said Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Mona Keijzer had been dismissed because her comments went against cabinet policy on an issue “of such importance and weight”.

Adverts on/off? You choose.

The launch of the vaccination pass coincided with the lifting of almost all social distancing measures in the country, where 72% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

While face masks will still be mandatory on public transport, students and teachers will no longer have to wear masks in schools, and a rule for 1.5-metre (nearly 5 feet) distancing in public places was also scrapped.

Carrying banners and placards as techno music played over mobile loudspeakers, several hundred protesters opposed to the pass weaved their way through the streets of the Dutch government capital, The Hague.

Some of the placards compared the COVID-19 restrictions to measures imposed by repressive governments. “Medical Apartheid. Stop vaccine passports,” one sign read.

Most Dutch people support the so-called corona pass, which also faced opposition when introduced in other European countries such as Italy and France, and most of the criticism has come from the hospitality sector.

More than 40% of bar and restaurant owners do not plan to ask customers for a certificate, the country’s Horeca Nederland hospitality industry association said, citing a survey of its members.

It said in a statement that many businesses saw the requirement as a “political tool” aimed at boosting vaccination take-up, and warned that it would damage the sector as it recovers from the pandemic.

In an interview with the Telegraaf newspaper, Keijzer – the sacked cabinet minister – had questioned whether the requirement was justified.

“If we end up in a society where we have to be afraid of each other unless we can show proof, then you really have to scratch your head and ask yourself: Is this the direction we want to go?” she was quoted as saying. (Writing by Anthony Deutsch Editing by Helen Popper and Clelia Oziel)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Director-General Sandile Buthelezi suspended over his role in Digital Vibes scandal

By Greg Nicolson

Civil Society Watch 27 September-3 October

From vaccines and votes, to State Capture, climate change and food for thought

Zukiswa Pikoli
9 mins ago
4 mins

GOLF

American young bucks romp over Europe to reclaim Ryder Cup by record margin

Steve Keating for Reuters
2 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

BHEKISISA OP-ED

Balancing act: Covid-19 vaccine mandates don’t have to undermine your individual rights
Safura Abdool Karim for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism 16 hours ago
7 mins

"No idea is above scrutiny and no people are beneath dignity." ~ Maajid Nawaz

MADAM & EVE

All I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt

Stephen Francis & Rico 25 SEP
< 1 min

Sponsored Content

Skilling: the missing piece of the security puzzle in modern workplaces

Microsoft South Africa
21 SEP
4 mins

MASS SURVEILLANCE: PART TWO

Vumacam’s ‘hundreds of thousands of cameras’ will be watching you

Heidi Swart
25 SEP
10 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Manifestos launch: DA and EFF prioritise services

Karabo Mafolo
17 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

How you can help kids with cancer at your local Mugg & Bean

Mugg and Bean
6 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved