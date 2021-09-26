The protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan, demonstrating against what they say is a lack of political power and poor economic conditions in the region, have been blocking roads and forcing Red Sea ports to close in recent weeks.
A government delegation headed by a member of the ruling sovereign council met tribal elders on Sunday and secured a deal to allow oil exports from the Bashayer port, the ruling council said.
The council did not disclose the terms of the agreement or give further details.
The Sudanese energy and oil ministry warned on Saturday that the port’s oil depots would become full up in 10 days’ time if the blockage continued. That would in turn force South Sudanese oil fields to halt production.
The protesters have also forced the closure of a pipeline that carries imported crude to the capital Khartoum.
