World

Singing and dancing as South Africa’s national airline returns to the skies

By Reuters 23 September 2021
Caption
(Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Jubilant South African Airways (SAA) staff at the country's biggest airport broke into song and dance on Thursday as the airline took to the skies for the first time in around a year.

Reuters

By Siphiwe Sibeko

State-owned SAA’s longstanding financial woes were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and it halted all operations last September when it ran out of funds. The company exited administration https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/south-african-airways-exits-administration-after-17-months-2021-05-01 in April thanks to another massive government bailout.

It restarted domestic flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town on Thursday and next week will launch a slimmed-down international service to five African capitals: Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo.

“After so many months we’ve been waiting for this moment, I am so excited. I am over the moon,” Mapula Ramatswi, an SAA flight attendant told Reuters at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

“I’m actually emotional the fact that it’s happening today, we never thought it would happen.”

Ramatswi said the many months when SAA was grounded were difficult financially, but her family had helped her pull through.

Her colleagues sang church songs, ululated, clapped and danced nearby as an SAA plane with its tail fin bearing the colours of the South African flag took off.

The government has said it will sell a majority stake in SAA to a local consortium, and a due diligence process has been mostly completed. But the share purchase agreement has not yet been signed.

The planned sale of a 51% stake in SAA is part of government efforts to halt repeated bailouts to ailing state firms like SAA and power utility Eskom that have placed massive strain on stretched public finances. (Additional reporting by Sisipho Skweyiya Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Frances Kerry)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize’s pal splurged Covid funds on Gucci gear, Smeg appliances and monthslong holiday

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

SPOTLIGHT: PARLIAMENT

Tackling a health service in crisis: New portfolio committee chair is a medical doctor who aims to enforce accountability

Biénne Huisman
8 mins ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

The United Nations at 75: From defending empire to people-centred global cooperation

Zane Dangor
32 mins ago
19 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 14 mins ago

GROUNDUP

SIU steps in to question ANC councillor over dodgy multi-million rand Lottery grant
Kajal Premnath and Josi-Fay Salvadori 25 mins ago
6 mins

The air quality from pollution on a cruise ship can at times be worse than the world's worst cities.

EASTERN CAPE

Heartbroken Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor speaks out about car accident and breaking curfew

Estelle Ellis 2 hours ago
3 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

KwaZulu-Natal: It can be cold outside of the ruling party fold as an independent councillor

Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
2 hours ago
8 mins

DM168 DEEP DIVE

Toxic past: How political poisoning runs through the veins of southern Africa

Rebecca Davis
2 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Jacob Zuma supporters are not just a fringe group of howlers

Sibusiso Ngalwa
41 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

You’ve been warned: Don’t be tempted to take TikTok’s mental health tests

Haji Mohamed Dawjee
38 mins ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved