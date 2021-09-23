PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 38 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 23 September 2021

An exhausted Haitian father cradles his son on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021 in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. As U.S. immigration authorities began deporting immigrants back to Haiti from Del Rio, thousands more waited in a camp under an international bridge in Del Rio and others crossed the river back into Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Maverick Life Editors

Migrants exit a Border Patrol bus and prepare to be received by the Val Verde Humanitarian Coalition after crossing the Rio Grande on September 22, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
#CareCantWait light projection advocating for the passage of “Build Back Better” budget reconciliation outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on September 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Unbendable Media)
People walk through ‘In America: Remember,’ a public art installation commemorating all the Americans who have died due to COVID-19, on the National Mall September 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Funeral workers load a body bag with the remains of Aljon Deparine, a victim of an alleged vigilante killing five years ago, which was exhumed after the lease on his tomb expired at a public cemetery on September 17, 2021 in Navotas, Metro Manila, Philippines. Relatives witnessed as workers hammered down tombs and pulled out the unrecognizeable remains of their loved ones, who were killed five years ago during President Duterte’s bloody war on drugs. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Climate activist Jacob Heinze lies in a tent on the 23rd day of his hunger strike to demand bolder government policies to rein in global warming on September 21, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Heinze and two other activists are on a hunger strike and said they will stop drinking liquids on Thursday. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Protesters drape a banner over the Democracy Monument during a “car mob rally” on September 19, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
A man and a child hug in front of the Enrique Rebsamen School where 21 children and four adults died in the 2017 earthquake during the anniversary of the September 19 Earthquakes on September 19, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
The 55 metre high Dorman Long Tower (R) at Southbank on the former Redcar steelworks site is razed in a controlled demolition on September 19, 2021 in Redcar, England.  (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Protestors are seen marching as a flare is lit as thousands march through Melbourne after State Government announces construction shutdown on September 21, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
Members of the Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) wave placards outside Mitchells Plain Centre on September 21, 2021 in Mitchell’s Plain, South Africa. The 2021 South African municipal elections will be held on 1 November 2021, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Protesters gather at the Shrine of Remembrance on September 22, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Protests started on Monday over new COVID-19 vaccine requirements for construction workers but turned into larger and at times violent demonstrations against lockdown restrictions in general. Melbourne is currently subject to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, with people only permitted to leave home for essential reasons. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Jimmy Serrano (L) and Jamieson Cox kiss before the start of the Miami Beach Pride Parade along Ocean Drive on September 19, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. The annual event was canceled in 2020 and postponed for five months this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Deiby Valencia participates in the Miami Beach Pride Parade along Ocean Drive on September 19, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Drag Queens Ophelia Love, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Baga Chipz and Vanity Milan celebrate 25 years of The Spice Girls with Spotify at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Spotify)
In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Aidan Heslop of Great Britain prepares to dive from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on September 22, 2021 at Polignano a Mare, Italy. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)
In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Meili Carpenter of the United States dives from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on September 22, 2021 at Polignano a Mare, Italy. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses with artwork by Julian Beever during a photocall at Prior Weston primary school before delivering a speech on his plans to tackle climate change to environmental groups and members of the media at Barbican Centre on September 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A general view outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on September 20, 2021 in London, England. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks up at a ceiling ornament as he awaits the start of his meeting with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the UK diplomatic residence on September 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
A gallery assistant looks on a smartphone at “Breathing Violet Void”, by Jan Kalab next to acrylic on canvas “Grey Bubble” by Jan Kalab and “The Thinker” by Joseph Kilbansky, right, arranged, during the press preview of the Portrait of an Era exhibition, at the House of Fine Art (HOFA) Gallery in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Athletes ride through Snow Canyon State Park during the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on September 18, 2021 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
An athlete competes in the bike portion of the IRONMAN Maryland on September 18, 2021 in Cambridge, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
The Windy Fire blazes through the Long Meadow Grove of giant sequoia trees near The Trail of 100 Giants overnight in Sequoia National Forest on September 21, 2021 near California Hot Springs, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
The Windy Fire blazes through the Long Meadow Grove of giant sequoia trees near The Trail of 100 Giants overnight in Sequoia National Forest on September 21, 2021 near California Hot Springs, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Participants take part in Key4Life’s rehabilitation programme which includes work with horses at the residential retreat centre, on September 22, 2021 in Butleigh near Glastonbury, United Kingdom. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Three new young capybaras are released in their new environment in the National Zoo after being quarantined on September 21, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that this is the first time in more than 20 years that the National Zoo has once again kept some of the semi-aquatic capybaras. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
Social distancing measures put in place at Artscape Theatre Centre on September 22, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Quin Houff, driver of the #00 Boss Hoss Cycles Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens flips into the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK LIFE OP-ED

Should we burn ‘Jock of the Bushveld’?

By Drew Forrest

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: A brutal K-drama critiquing late-stage capitalism

Tevya Turok Shapiro
1 hour ago
4 mins

PODCAST REVIEW

This week we’re listening to: Words, loss and learning

Sarah Hoek
9 hours ago
4 mins

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Conversations through time: Spotlight on the work of Lesotho artist Samuele Makoanyane

Melody Emmett
22 SEP
5 mins

HERITAGES OF VIOLENCE

Rescue remedies for ‘an equality of pain’: a review of ‘Apeirogon’, ‘The Island of Missing Trees’ and ‘Rescue’
Mark Heywood 9 hours ago
7 mins

The Ying and Yang symbol predates Taoism by 700 years. It was a shield logo in ancient Rome.

Sponsored Content

A Snowy Owl contemplates a pair of bronze Lapwings over a 2011 vintage of Kanonkop’s Paul Sauer

Strauss and co 22 SEP
5 mins

THE CONVERSATION

Tribute to Yusuf Grillo: Nigerian art activist, scholar and bridge builder

Sule James
22 SEP
4 mins

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

The short history of the diamond engagement ring

Malibongwe Tyilo
20 SEP
9 mins

Sponsored Content

ARC life

ARC Store
22 SEP
4 mins

CULTURE

Rethinking ukuthwala, the South African ‘bride abduction’ custom

Nyasha Karimakwenda
21 SEP
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved