Safe standing is set to be trialled from Jan. 1 after the UK government instructed the SGSA to take the first steps in creating licensed standing areas at grounds.
The introduction of designated standing areas would mean an end to the “all-seater stadium” law in the top two divisions brought in 25 years ago as a consequence of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
“We have been clear that we will work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing at football grounds providing there was evidence that installing seating with barriers would have a positive impact on crowd safety,” said Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston.
“With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress. I look forward to hearing from clubs who wish to be part of our early adopters programme.”
Clubs would have to meet certain criteria to get approval, including having “the necessary infrastructure” in both home and away areas of their stadium.
Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers have had rail seating installed at their grounds, allowing them the flexibility to have standing or seated fans in certain areas.
Campaigners have long called for a return to safe standing areas and the move has been welcomed by the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA).
“There is a tradition of fans standing at games as it increases choice, improves atmospheres and ensures supporter safety when hosted in properly managed and licensed standing areas,” the organisation said in a statement.
Jon Darch of the Safe Standing Roadshow said it was a step in the right direction.
“Hopefully, it will lead in due course to all clubs being able to offer supporters the choice of watching matches sitting down or standing up,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ed Osmond)
"Numbers constitute the only universal language." ~ Nathanael West
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet