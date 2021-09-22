World

Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide’s car in assassination bid

By Reuters 22 September 2021
Caption
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Latvian President Levits following their meeting at Riga Palace in Riga, Latvia, 16 October 2019. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A volley of shots was fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's principal aide on Wednesday in what a senior official called an assassination attempt.

Reuters

By Pavel Polityuk

More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky, just outside the capital Kyiv, wounding the driver, a police statement said. It said a criminal case on suspicion of premeditated murder had been opened.

A local television station said at least 19 bullet holes could be seen on the driver’s side of the car.

A senior lawmaker said the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt. Shefir is close to the president, leading a group of advisers.

Zelinskiy, who is in the United States attending the U.N. General Assembly, said he did not know who was behind the attack, but it could domestic or foreign powers.

“Who is behind this, frankly, I do not know. What are these powers? Could be internal, maybe external. Saying ‘hello’ to me with shots from the forest at my friend’s car is a weakness,” He said in a televised statement.

The head of the president’s political party, Oleksandr Korniienko, said Russia could be behind the attack.

“A Russian trace should not be absolutely ruled out. We know their ability to organise terrorist attacks in different countries,” Korniienko told reporters.

The Kremlin said suggestions of Russian involvement “have nothing to do with reality”. at the U.N. General Assembly.

Zelenskiy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the attaempt to assassinate the aide could be a result of the president’s fight against the country’s oligarchs.

“This open, deliberate and extremely violent assault with automatic weapons cannot be qualified any differently than as an attempted killing of a key team member,” Podolyak told Reuters.

“We, of course, associate this attack with an aggressive and even militant campaign against the active policy of the head of state,” Interfax Ukraine quoted Podolyak as saying.

“The president’s policy aimed at fundamental transformation of the state will remain unchanged,” he told Reuters, promising tougher measures against oligarchs.

Parliament is this week due to debate a presidential law directed on reducing the influence of oligarchs. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and lya Zhegulev ; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Giles Elgood)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Interest rate swap deal of the Gupta kind: It’s a stalemate in Transnet vs Nedbank battle

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Sponsored Content

A Snowy Owl contemplates a pair of bronze Lapwings over a 2011 vintage of Kanonkop’s Paul Sauer

Strauss and co
16 mins ago
5 mins

HIGH COURT HEARING

NPA tears into Zuma’s ‘dressed-up’ plea to have prosecutor removed from Arms Deal case

Des Erasmus
13 hours ago
9 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

High court sets aside key aspects of Mining Charter in setback for Mineral Resources Department
Ed Stoddard 14 hours ago
2 mins

Star Wars was the first major film to be dubbed in Navajo.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Karpowership wins last-minute Nersa approval – but environment minister Barbara Creecy is yet to weigh in

Tony Carnie 14 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN INVESTIGATION

La Vie en Rose: A single Mpumalanga company robbed SAPS of hundreds of millions in Covid-19 PPE tender

Mark Heywood
20 SEP
11 mins

OP-ED

The history of KwaZulu-Natal is awash with military battles – now the political battlefield is being prepared

Cyril Madlala
15 hours ago
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Skilling: the missing piece of the security puzzle in modern workplaces

Microsoft South Africa
17 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What have you done for me lately? Despite its outstanding delivery record, the DA is its own worst enemy

Ismail Lagardien
14 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved