The debt ceiling suspension — to Dec. 16, 2022 — is urgently needed because the Treasury Department has warned it could run out of accounting measures to stave off a payment default sometime in October. The debt limit came back into effect in August after a two-year suspension.

The political standoff raises the chances of twin fiscal disasters — a government shutdown and a default — that could have devastating consequences for Wall Street and the broader American economy.

“We played chicken with the debt in the early 2010s and the credit of the United States was put down a notch” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. “We do not welch on our debts.”

It is not yet entirely clear what Democrats plan to do after the bill fails to advance in the Senate, likely later this week.