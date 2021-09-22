China’s cash operations have been aimed at striking a balance between spurring growth hurt by fresh virus outbreaks and tighter regulations, while preventing asset bubbles. Authorities also tend to loosen their grip on liquidity toward quarter-end due to increased demand for cash from banks for regulatory checks. Lenders also need to hoard more funds ahead of the one-week holiday at the start of October.
Evergrande’s onshore property unit will repay the interest on its bonds Thursday. That came after the firm missed interest payments due Monday to at least two of its largest bank creditors, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.
Uncertainty over how financial troubles at China’s largest property developer — with $300 billion of liabilities — would be resolved has swelled as the authorities have refrained from providing any public assurances on a state-led resolution. China’s slowing economy has compounded investor angst. Still, many analysts — including those at Citigroup Inc., Barclays Plc and UBS Group AG — say the Evergrande crisis isn’t likely to be the country’s “Lehman moment.”
