While Evergrande’s onshore property unit said Wednesday it had a plan to repay interest due Sept. 23 on domestic notes, the company’s debt crisis sent Hong Kong and U.S. stocks tumbling earlier this week when China was closed for holidays. The central bank added 100 billion yuan on both Friday and Saturday.

China’s cash operations have been aimed at striking a balance between spurring growth hurt by fresh virus outbreaks and tighter regulations, while preventing asset bubbles. Authorities also tend to loosen their grip on liquidity toward quarter-end due to increased demand for cash from banks for regulatory checks. Lenders also need to hoard more funds ahead of the one-week holiday at the start of October.

Evergrande’s onshore property unit will repay the interest on its bonds Thursday. That came after the firm missed interest payments due Monday to at least two of its largest bank creditors, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.