Algeria closes airspace to Moroccan aviation

By Reuters 22 September 2021
CAIRO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Algeria's supreme security council decided on Wednesday to close the country's airspace to all Moroccan civil and military aircraft, the Algerian presidency said, less than a month after it cut diplomatic relations with the Kingdom.

Reuters

The decision came “in view of the continued provocations and hostile practices on the Moroccan side,’ it said in a statement.

The closure also includes any aircraft carrying a Moroccan registration number, the presidency said after a meeting of the council.

Algeria late last month decided to cut diplomatic ties with Morocco, citing “hostile actions” from the Kingdom, referring mainly to comments made by Morocco’s envoy in New York in favor of the self-determination of the Kabylie region in Algeria.

