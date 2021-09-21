Evergrande’s Moment Looks More LTCM Than Minsky: John Authers

Growing investor angst about Evergrande and a crackdown on China’s real-estate sector have caused a chain reaction across global risk assets this week, even ensnaring stocks with less tangible links to China.

Citigroup’s analysis of banks’ loan exposure to high-risk developers suggest credit risk is the highest for China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ping An Bank Co. and China Everbright Bank Co.

Bank of Nanjing Co., Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Postal Savings Bank of China Co. are less vulnerable and “we would see any dip as an enhanced opportunity to buy quality names,” the analysts wrote.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analyst Shujin Chen also sees “little chance of systemic risk” from Evergrande and advises investors to buy bank stocks on dips, Chen’s top picks in the sector include China Construction Bank Corp. and Bank of Ningbo Co., she wrote in a note.